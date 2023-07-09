Where is the 2023 MLB Draft?

The 2023 MLB Draft is set to begin on Sunday, July 9, and carry through Tuesday, July 11. This year’s draft will take place in Seattle and will mark the second straight year that the event has coincided with the MLB All-Star Game.

Starting with the 2021 draft in Denver, MLB has made a concentrated effort to make the event more of a television spectacle like their counterparts in the NFL and NBA. Previously held in early June, the league decided to pair it with the All-Star Game in mid-July, taking advantage of a part of the sports calendar where it would attract more viewers.

Prior to 2007, the draft was conducted via conference call and wasn’t televised for a live audience. Beginning in 2009, the event was televised live from the MLB Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey, and continued as such until last year’s event in Denver.

Rounds 1 and 2 will take place on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN, MLB Network, and MLB.com. Rounds 3-10 will begin on Monday at 2 p.m. ET on MLB.com and Rounds 11-20 will begin on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET on MLB.com.

MLB conducted its inaugural draft lottery back in December at the Winter Meetings, and in the aftermath, the Pittsburgh Pirates walked away with the biggest prize: the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 Draft. The first five picks in the draft are set as follows:

While there have been back-and-forth debates on the first overall selection, there is a clear consensus on three candidates at the top: LSU OF Dylan Crews, LSU RHP Paul Skenes, and Florida OF Wyatt Langford. Crews and Langford profile as the two best hitters of the draft class, while Skenes is coming off a Most Outstanding Player performance in the College World Series, having thrown 7.2 innings while allowing five hits, two earned runs and an impressive 12 strikeouts versus Tennessee ahead of the championship series.