Wimbledon 2023: Women’s Round of 16 schedule, bracket, scores for Sunday, July 9

The fourth round of women’s singles matches at Wimbledon will begin on Sunday, July 9. The weather has disrupted the flow of matches, so the third-round match between #22 Anastasia Potapova and Mirra Andreeva will start the day. Outside of that matchup, there will be four fourth-round matches on Sunday (weather permitting), with the remaining matches scheduled for Monday, July 10.
All eyes will be on No. 1 Iga Swiatek as she takes on #14 Belinda Bencic. Swiatek is coming off a win at the 2023 French Open and will be hoping to make it to the first Wimbledon quarterfinals of her career. Also in action will be #4 Jessica Pegula facing Lesia Tsurenko.
All scheduled times are tentative based on the length of preceding matches. Players grouped together will play on the same court.
Women’s Wimbledon schedule: Sunday, July 9
6 a.m. ET
Marketa Vondrousova vs. #32 Maria Bouzkova
7 a.m. ET
#22 Anastasia Potapova vs. Mirra Andreeva (third round)
8 a.m. ET
#4 Jessica Pegula vs. Lesia Tsurenko
10:30 a.m. ET
#1 Iga Swiatek vs. #14 Belinda Bencic
11:30 a.m. ET
#19 Victoria Azarenka vs. Elina Svitolina
Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook
Swiatek heads into the fourth round with the best odds of winning the women’s singles Wimbledon title at DraftKings Sportsbook. She’s installed at +135 and is followed by Elena Rybakina (+200) and Aryna Sabalenka (+320), who both will play their fourth-round matches on Monday.