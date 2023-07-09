Wimbledon 2023: Women’s Round of 16 schedule, bracket, scores for Sunday, July 9

The fourth round of women’s singles matches at Wimbledon will begin on Sunday, July 9. The weather has disrupted the flow of matches, so the third-round match between #22 Anastasia Potapova and Mirra Andreeva will start the day. Outside of that matchup, there will be four fourth-round matches on Sunday (weather permitting), with the remaining matches scheduled for Monday, July 10.

All eyes will be on No. 1 Iga Swiatek as she takes on #14 Belinda Bencic. Swiatek is coming off a win at the 2023 French Open and will be hoping to make it to the first Wimbledon quarterfinals of her career. Also in action will be #4 Jessica Pegula facing Lesia Tsurenko.

All scheduled times are tentative based on the length of preceding matches. Players grouped together will play on the same court.

Women’s Wimbledon schedule: Sunday, July 9

6 a.m. ET

Marketa Vondrousova vs. #32 Maria Bouzkova

7 a.m. ET

#22 Anastasia Potapova vs. Mirra Andreeva (third round)

8 a.m. ET

#4 Jessica Pegula vs. Lesia Tsurenko

10:30 a.m. ET

#1 Iga Swiatek vs. #14 Belinda Bencic

11:30 a.m. ET

#19 Victoria Azarenka vs. Elina Svitolina

Swiatek heads into the fourth round with the best odds of winning the women’s singles Wimbledon title at DraftKings Sportsbook. She’s installed at +135 and is followed by Elena Rybakina (+200) and Aryna Sabalenka (+320), who both will play their fourth-round matches on Monday.