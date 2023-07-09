Wimbledon 2023: Men’s Round of 16 schedule, bracket, scores for Sunday, July 9

This year’s Wimbledon has been thrown into chaos due to the weather. The fourth round is set to begin on Sunday, July 9, but the third-round matchup between #10 Frances Tiafoe and #21 Grigor Dimitrov will resume on Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. ET. Once that match wraps, the fourth round will officially be underway.

Assuming the weather cooperates, there will be five matches expected to take place. The highest-seeded player in action will be #2 Novak Djokovic. He will face #17 Hubert Hurkacz, who will be appearing in the fourth round of the major for the second time in his career. Another big match will see #7 Andrey Rublev facing off with Alexander Bublik.

All scheduled times are tentative based on the length of preceding matches. Players grouped together will play on the same court.

Men’s Wimbledon schedule: Sunday, July 9

Time TBD

Christopher Eubanks vs. #5 Stefanos Tsitsipas

7:30 a.m. ET

#10 Frances Tiafoe vs. #21 Grigor Dimitrov resuming (currently 2-6, 3-6, 2-1)

8:30 a.m. ET

#7 Andrey Rublev vs. #23 Alexander Bublik

9:30 a.m. ET

#8 Jannik Sinner vs. Daniel Elahi

Roman Safiullin vs. #26 Denis Shapovalov

Djokovic heads into the round of 16 with the best odds to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -200 and is followed by Carlos Alcaraz (+330) and Jannik Sinner (+1200), who are scheduled to play their fourth-round matchups on Monday.