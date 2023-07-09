 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tour de France results: Who won stage 9, who leads overall standings

We break down the results from stage 9 on Sunday.

By Teddy Ricketson
(L-R) Michael Woods of Canada and Team Israel-Premier Tech and Victor Campenaerts of Belgium and Team Lotto Dstny compete in the breakaway during the stage nine of the 110th Tour de France 2023 a 182.4km stage from Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat to Puy de Dôme 1412m / #UCIWT / on July 09, 2023 in Puy de Dôme, France. Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Stage 9 of the Tour de France has wrapped up. Jonas Vingegaard picked up the Stage 8 win, but Michael Woods won Sunday’s stage. Pierre Latour and Matej Mohoric followed him to round out the stage’s podium. After a 182.5 km mountain stage with several climbs, the peloton earned its first rest day on Monday and will return for Stage 10 on Tuesday, July 11 for a 167.5 km medium-mountain stage.

It was a dominant ride for Matteo Jorgenson, who had a full-minute lead ahead of the next riders at one point. The final climb saw him ease off as the gas, whether strategy or just running out of energy. With only 1 km left in the race, he was passed by three riders and missed the podium despite leading for so much of it. The peloton had a rough day, as they were 16 minutes behind the leader before Jorgenson slowed up on the final climb. This was Woods’ first career Tour de France Stage win.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 9.

Stage 9 top finishers

  1. Michael Woods — 4 hours, 19 minutes, 41 seconds
  2. Pierre Latour — 28 seconds back
  3. Matej Mohoric — 35 seconds back

Yellow jersey leader

  1. Jonas Vingegaard — 38 hours, 37 minutes, 46 seconds
  2. Tadej Pogačar — 17 seconds back
  3. Jai Hindley — 2 minutes, 40 seconds back

