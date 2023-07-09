Tour de France, Stage 9: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

Stage 9 of the 2023 Tour de France will occur on Sunday, July 9. The peloton is coming off a 201 km hilly ride. They return to the mountains for a 182.5 km trek from Saint-Leonard-de-Noblat to Puy de Dome. Stage 9 will have quite the climb, but riders will be worth it as they will be rewarded with their first rest day of the Tour.

TV schedule

Date: Sunday, July 9

Time: 7:05 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

An entire stage profile can be found on the Tour’s official website.

Current leaderboard

Jonas Vingegaard Tadej Pogacar Jai Hindley Carlos Rodriguez Cano Adam Yates

Stage winner

Stage 9 Winner Odds Cyclist Odds Cyclist Odds Tadej Pogacar +225 Jonas Vingegaard +330 Giulio Ciccone +1600 Michael Woods +1600 Mattias Skjelmose +1800 Felix Gall +1800 Tobias Halland Johannessen +2000 Jai Hindley +2200 Thibaut Pinot +2800 Julian Alaphilippe +3000 Daniel Martinez +3500 Dylan Teuns +3500 Simon Yates +4000 Ruben Guerreiro +4000 Carlos Rodriguez +5000 Wout Van Aert +5000 Sepp Kuss +5000 Adam Yates +5000 Jack Haig +5000 Valentin Madouas +6500 Tom Pidcock +6500 Romain Bardet +6500 David Gaudu +6500 Pello Bilbao +6500 Matteo Jorgenson +6500 Alexey Lutsenko +8000 Michal Kwiatkowski +8000 Victor Lafay +8000 Mathieu van der Poel +8000 Guillaume Martin +10000 Ben O'Connor +10000 Mikel Landa +10000 Louis Meintjes +10000 Antonio Pedrero +13000 Emanuel Buchmann +13000 Clement Champoussin +13000 Egan Bernal +13000 Nick Schultz +13000 Alberto Bettiol +15000 Ion Izagirre +15000 Rigoberto Uran +15000 Wout Poels +15000 Omar Fraile +15000 Maxim Van Gils +15000 Warren Barguil +15000 Johan Esteban Chaves +15000 Neilson Powless +15000 Magnus Cort Nielsen +15000 Matej Mohoric +18000 Jonathan Castroviejo +18000 Gregor Muhlberger +20000 Juan Pedro Lopez +20000 David De La Cruz +20000 Pierre Latour +20000 Aurelien Paret-Peintre +25000 Gorka Izagirre +25000 Victor Campenaerts +25000 Mathieu Burgaudeau +25000 Bob Jungels +25000 Rui Costa +25000 James Shaw +25000 Georg Zimmermann +25000 Krists Neilands +25000 Simon Geschke +30000 Harold Tejada +30000 Fred Wright +30000 Patrick Konrad +30000 Felix Grossschartner +30000 Chris Harper +30000 Jonas Gregaard +30000 Wilco Kelderman +30000 Soren Kragh Andersen +30000 Clement Berthet +30000 Anthon Charmig +30000 Marc Soler +30000 Torstein Traeen +35000 Remi Cavagna +35000 Anthony Perez +40000 Tiesj Benoot +40000 Simon Clarke +40000 Matthew Dinham +40000 Rafal Majka +40000 Nelson Oliveira +40000 Lawson Craddock +40000 Lars van den Berg +40000 Simon Guglielmi +40000 Quinn Simmons +40000 Quentin Pacher +40000 Hugo Houle +40000 Matteo Trentin +40000 Alex Aranburu +40000 Kevin Vermaerke +40000 Kevin Geniets +40000 Chris Hamilton +40000 Benoit Cosnefroy +45000 Andrey Amador +45000 Quinten Hermans +45000 Nans Peters +45000 Lilian Calmejane +45000 Kasper Asgreen +45000 Gianni Moscon +50000 Christopher Juul-Jensen +50000 Valentin Ferron +50000 Pascal Eenkhoorn +50000 Edvald Boasson Hagen +60000 Ben Turner +60000 Nils Politt +60000 Mikkel Bjerg +60000 Anthony Turgis +60000 Dries Devenyns +60000 Stan Dewulf +80000 Mads Pedersen +80000 Dylan Van Baarle +80000 Silvan Dillier +80000 Jorge Arcas +80000 Benjamin Thomas +80000 Michael Gogl +80000 Nikias Arndt +80000 Marco Haller +80000 Jasper Philipsen +100000 Bryan Coquard +100000 Danny Van Poppel +100000 Luka Mezgec +100000 Daniel Oss +100000 Oliver Naesen +100000 Biniam Girmay +100000

Overall winner

Overall Odds to Win 2023 Tour de France as of Stage 9 Cyclist Odds Cyclist Odds Jonas Vingegaard −125 Tadej Pogacar +115 Jai Hindley +3000 Carlos Rodriguez +6500 Tom Pidcock +15000 Simon Yates +15000 Adam Yates +18000 Sepp Kuss +25000 Romain Bardet +30000 David Gaudu +30000 Ben O'Connor +50000 Mattias Skjelmose +50000 Wilco Kelderman +60000 Louis Meintjes +60000 Emanuel Buchmann +60000 Thibaut Pinot +80000 Pello Bilbao +80000 Mikel Landa +80000 Guillaume Martin +80000 Tobias Halland Johannessen +80000 Felix Gall +80000 Wout Van Aert +100000 Giulio Ciccone +100000 Egan Bernal +100000 Valentin Madouas +100000 Rafal Majka +100000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300