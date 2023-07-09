 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tour de France, Stage 9: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

We break down everything you need to know for Stage 9 of the 2023 Tour de France. We’ve got how to watch and what is up for grabs.

By Teddy Ricketson

Jai Hindley of Australia and Team BORA-Hansgrohe competes during the stage seven of the 110th Tour de France 2023 a 169.9km stage from Mont de Marsan to Bordeaux / #UCIWT / on July 07, 2023 in Bordeaux, France. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Stage 9 of the 2023 Tour de France will occur on Sunday, July 9. The peloton is coming off a 201 km hilly ride. They return to the mountains for a 182.5 km trek from Saint-Leonard-de-Noblat to Puy de Dome. Stage 9 will have quite the climb, but riders will be worth it as they will be rewarded with their first rest day of the Tour.

TV schedule

Date: Sunday, July 9
Time: 7:05 a.m. ET
TV channel: N/A
Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

An entire stage profile can be found on the Tour’s official website.

Current leaderboard

  1. Jonas Vingegaard
  2. Tadej Pogacar
  3. Jai Hindley
  4. Carlos Rodriguez Cano
  5. Adam Yates

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Stage winner

Stage 9 Winner Odds

Cyclist Odds
Cyclist Odds
Tadej Pogacar +225
Jonas Vingegaard +330
Giulio Ciccone +1600
Michael Woods +1600
Mattias Skjelmose +1800
Felix Gall +1800
Tobias Halland Johannessen +2000
Jai Hindley +2200
Thibaut Pinot +2800
Julian Alaphilippe +3000
Daniel Martinez +3500
Dylan Teuns +3500
Simon Yates +4000
Ruben Guerreiro +4000
Carlos Rodriguez +5000
Wout Van Aert +5000
Sepp Kuss +5000
Adam Yates +5000
Jack Haig +5000
Valentin Madouas +6500
Tom Pidcock +6500
Romain Bardet +6500
David Gaudu +6500
Pello Bilbao +6500
Matteo Jorgenson +6500
Alexey Lutsenko +8000
Michal Kwiatkowski +8000
Victor Lafay +8000
Mathieu van der Poel +8000
Guillaume Martin +10000
Ben O'Connor +10000
Mikel Landa +10000
Louis Meintjes +10000
Antonio Pedrero +13000
Emanuel Buchmann +13000
Clement Champoussin +13000
Egan Bernal +13000
Nick Schultz +13000
Alberto Bettiol +15000
Ion Izagirre +15000
Rigoberto Uran +15000
Wout Poels +15000
Omar Fraile +15000
Maxim Van Gils +15000
Warren Barguil +15000
Johan Esteban Chaves +15000
Neilson Powless +15000
Magnus Cort Nielsen +15000
Matej Mohoric +18000
Jonathan Castroviejo +18000
Gregor Muhlberger +20000
Juan Pedro Lopez +20000
David De La Cruz +20000
Pierre Latour +20000
Aurelien Paret-Peintre +25000
Gorka Izagirre +25000
Victor Campenaerts +25000
Mathieu Burgaudeau +25000
Bob Jungels +25000
Rui Costa +25000
James Shaw +25000
Georg Zimmermann +25000
Krists Neilands +25000
Simon Geschke +30000
Harold Tejada +30000
Fred Wright +30000
Patrick Konrad +30000
Felix Grossschartner +30000
Chris Harper +30000
Jonas Gregaard +30000
Wilco Kelderman +30000
Soren Kragh Andersen +30000
Clement Berthet +30000
Anthon Charmig +30000
Marc Soler +30000
Torstein Traeen +35000
Remi Cavagna +35000
Anthony Perez +40000
Tiesj Benoot +40000
Simon Clarke +40000
Matthew Dinham +40000
Rafal Majka +40000
Nelson Oliveira +40000
Lawson Craddock +40000
Lars van den Berg +40000
Simon Guglielmi +40000
Quinn Simmons +40000
Quentin Pacher +40000
Hugo Houle +40000
Matteo Trentin +40000
Alex Aranburu +40000
Kevin Vermaerke +40000
Kevin Geniets +40000
Chris Hamilton +40000
Benoit Cosnefroy +45000
Andrey Amador +45000
Quinten Hermans +45000
Nans Peters +45000
Lilian Calmejane +45000
Kasper Asgreen +45000
Gianni Moscon +50000
Christopher Juul-Jensen +50000
Valentin Ferron +50000
Pascal Eenkhoorn +50000
Edvald Boasson Hagen +60000
Ben Turner +60000
Nils Politt +60000
Mikkel Bjerg +60000
Anthony Turgis +60000
Dries Devenyns +60000
Stan Dewulf +80000
Mads Pedersen +80000
Dylan Van Baarle +80000
Silvan Dillier +80000
Jorge Arcas +80000
Benjamin Thomas +80000
Michael Gogl +80000
Nikias Arndt +80000
Marco Haller +80000
Jasper Philipsen +100000
Bryan Coquard +100000
Danny Van Poppel +100000
Luka Mezgec +100000
Daniel Oss +100000
Oliver Naesen +100000
Biniam Girmay +100000

Overall winner

Overall Odds to Win 2023 Tour de France as of Stage 9

Cyclist Odds
Cyclist Odds
Jonas Vingegaard −125
Tadej Pogacar +115
Jai Hindley +3000
Carlos Rodriguez +6500
Tom Pidcock +15000
Simon Yates +15000
Adam Yates +18000
Sepp Kuss +25000
Romain Bardet +30000
David Gaudu +30000
Ben O'Connor +50000
Mattias Skjelmose +50000
Wilco Kelderman +60000
Louis Meintjes +60000
Emanuel Buchmann +60000
Thibaut Pinot +80000
Pello Bilbao +80000
Mikel Landa +80000
Guillaume Martin +80000
Tobias Halland Johannessen +80000
Felix Gall +80000
Wout Van Aert +100000
Giulio Ciccone +100000
Egan Bernal +100000
Valentin Madouas +100000
Rafal Majka +100000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300

