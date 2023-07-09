Tour de France, Stage 9: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

Stage 9 of the 2023 Tour de France will occur on Sunday, July 9. The peloton is coming off a 201 km hilly ride. They return to the mountains for a 182.5 km trek from Saint-Leonard-de-Noblat to Puy de Dome. Stage 9 will have quite the climb, but riders will be worth it as they will be rewarded with their first rest day of the Tour.
TV schedule
Date: Sunday, July 9
Time: 7:05 a.m. ET
TV channel: N/A
Live stream: Peacock
Course map
View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.
An entire stage profile can be found on the Tour’s official website.
Current leaderboard
- Jonas Vingegaard
- Tadej Pogacar
- Jai Hindley
- Carlos Rodriguez Cano
- Adam Yates
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds
Stage winner
Stage 9 Winner Odds
|Cyclist
|Odds
|Cyclist
|Odds
|Tadej Pogacar
|+225
|Jonas Vingegaard
|+330
|Giulio Ciccone
|+1600
|Michael Woods
|+1600
|Mattias Skjelmose
|+1800
|Felix Gall
|+1800
|Tobias Halland Johannessen
|+2000
|Jai Hindley
|+2200
|Thibaut Pinot
|+2800
|Julian Alaphilippe
|+3000
|Daniel Martinez
|+3500
|Dylan Teuns
|+3500
|Simon Yates
|+4000
|Ruben Guerreiro
|+4000
|Carlos Rodriguez
|+5000
|Wout Van Aert
|+5000
|Sepp Kuss
|+5000
|Adam Yates
|+5000
|Jack Haig
|+5000
|Valentin Madouas
|+6500
|Tom Pidcock
|+6500
|Romain Bardet
|+6500
|David Gaudu
|+6500
|Pello Bilbao
|+6500
|Matteo Jorgenson
|+6500
|Alexey Lutsenko
|+8000
|Michal Kwiatkowski
|+8000
|Victor Lafay
|+8000
|Mathieu van der Poel
|+8000
|Guillaume Martin
|+10000
|Ben O'Connor
|+10000
|Mikel Landa
|+10000
|Louis Meintjes
|+10000
|Antonio Pedrero
|+13000
|Emanuel Buchmann
|+13000
|Clement Champoussin
|+13000
|Egan Bernal
|+13000
|Nick Schultz
|+13000
|Alberto Bettiol
|+15000
|Ion Izagirre
|+15000
|Rigoberto Uran
|+15000
|Wout Poels
|+15000
|Omar Fraile
|+15000
|Maxim Van Gils
|+15000
|Warren Barguil
|+15000
|Johan Esteban Chaves
|+15000
|Neilson Powless
|+15000
|Magnus Cort Nielsen
|+15000
|Matej Mohoric
|+18000
|Jonathan Castroviejo
|+18000
|Gregor Muhlberger
|+20000
|Juan Pedro Lopez
|+20000
|David De La Cruz
|+20000
|Pierre Latour
|+20000
|Aurelien Paret-Peintre
|+25000
|Gorka Izagirre
|+25000
|Victor Campenaerts
|+25000
|Mathieu Burgaudeau
|+25000
|Bob Jungels
|+25000
|Rui Costa
|+25000
|James Shaw
|+25000
|Georg Zimmermann
|+25000
|Krists Neilands
|+25000
|Simon Geschke
|+30000
|Harold Tejada
|+30000
|Fred Wright
|+30000
|Patrick Konrad
|+30000
|Felix Grossschartner
|+30000
|Chris Harper
|+30000
|Jonas Gregaard
|+30000
|Wilco Kelderman
|+30000
|Soren Kragh Andersen
|+30000
|Clement Berthet
|+30000
|Anthon Charmig
|+30000
|Marc Soler
|+30000
|Torstein Traeen
|+35000
|Remi Cavagna
|+35000
|Anthony Perez
|+40000
|Tiesj Benoot
|+40000
|Simon Clarke
|+40000
|Matthew Dinham
|+40000
|Rafal Majka
|+40000
|Nelson Oliveira
|+40000
|Lawson Craddock
|+40000
|Lars van den Berg
|+40000
|Simon Guglielmi
|+40000
|Quinn Simmons
|+40000
|Quentin Pacher
|+40000
|Hugo Houle
|+40000
|Matteo Trentin
|+40000
|Alex Aranburu
|+40000
|Kevin Vermaerke
|+40000
|Kevin Geniets
|+40000
|Chris Hamilton
|+40000
|Benoit Cosnefroy
|+45000
|Andrey Amador
|+45000
|Quinten Hermans
|+45000
|Nans Peters
|+45000
|Lilian Calmejane
|+45000
|Kasper Asgreen
|+45000
|Gianni Moscon
|+50000
|Christopher Juul-Jensen
|+50000
|Valentin Ferron
|+50000
|Pascal Eenkhoorn
|+50000
|Edvald Boasson Hagen
|+60000
|Ben Turner
|+60000
|Nils Politt
|+60000
|Mikkel Bjerg
|+60000
|Anthony Turgis
|+60000
|Dries Devenyns
|+60000
|Stan Dewulf
|+80000
|Mads Pedersen
|+80000
|Dylan Van Baarle
|+80000
|Silvan Dillier
|+80000
|Jorge Arcas
|+80000
|Benjamin Thomas
|+80000
|Michael Gogl
|+80000
|Nikias Arndt
|+80000
|Marco Haller
|+80000
|Jasper Philipsen
|+100000
|Bryan Coquard
|+100000
|Danny Van Poppel
|+100000
|Luka Mezgec
|+100000
|Daniel Oss
|+100000
|Oliver Naesen
|+100000
|Biniam Girmay
|+100000
Overall winner
Overall Odds to Win 2023 Tour de France as of Stage 9
|Cyclist
|Odds
|Cyclist
|Odds
|Jonas Vingegaard
|−125
|Tadej Pogacar
|+115
|Jai Hindley
|+3000
|Carlos Rodriguez
|+6500
|Tom Pidcock
|+15000
|Simon Yates
|+15000
|Adam Yates
|+18000
|Sepp Kuss
|+25000
|Romain Bardet
|+30000
|David Gaudu
|+30000
|Ben O'Connor
|+50000
|Mattias Skjelmose
|+50000
|Wilco Kelderman
|+60000
|Louis Meintjes
|+60000
|Emanuel Buchmann
|+60000
|Thibaut Pinot
|+80000
|Pello Bilbao
|+80000
|Mikel Landa
|+80000
|Guillaume Martin
|+80000
|Tobias Halland Johannessen
|+80000
|Felix Gall
|+80000
|Wout Van Aert
|+100000
|Giulio Ciccone
|+100000
|Egan Bernal
|+100000
|Valentin Madouas
|+100000
|Rafal Majka
|+100000
Stage prize money
Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300