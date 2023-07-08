How the semifinals look in the 2023 Gold Cup knockout bracket

One-half of the 2023 Gold Cup semifinals are set, with the other two matches taking place

Mexico squeaked past Costa Rica 2-0 thanks to a 52nd minute penalty by Orbelín Pineda, but the foul was on Henry Martín and it was certainly well-sold in the area. But it was enough to give El Tri the victory, and spare Mexican coach Jaime Lozano for at least a few more days. Erick Sanchez buried a cross inside the 6-yard box for the finisher in the 87th. They’ll face the winner of Guatemala-Jamaica in Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon.

Panama dispatched the tournament’s only non-Concacaf side in Qatar with 4-0 win on Saturday. Édgar Bárcenas opened the door in the 19th minute, and a hat trick from Ismael Díaz (56’, 63’, 65’) put it away. Panama will face the winner of the USA vs. Canada match from Cincinnati on Sunday evening.

All semifinal matches can be seen on FS1 or via livestream on the FOX Sports app or fuboTV.

2023 Gold Cup semifinals bracket

Wednesday, July 12

Panama vs. USA-Canada winner

Mexico vs. Guatemala-Jamaica winner