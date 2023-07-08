Who will Mexico play in semifinals of 2023 Gold Cup bracket?

With a 2-0 win over Costa Rica on Saturday night at Jerry World in Arlington, Texas, the Mexico Men’s National Team is through to the semifinals of the 2023 World Cup.

Orbelín Pineda converted a controversial penalty awarded in the 52nd minute to give Mexico the lead, and Erick Sanchez took a cross right down Route 1 for the finisher in the 87th.

Mexico will face the winner of the Guatemala vs. Jamaica match taking place tomorrow in Cincinnati at 5:00 p.m. ET. The semifinal will be July 12 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET.

If Mexico reach the Gold Cup Final, it will be at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The most successful of all Concacaf countries in the competition, Mexico has won eight times in the 16 previous editions of the event.

Mexico is 7-1 with three draws vs. Guatemala all time, and 3-0 with a draw in the Gold Cup. El Tri are 7-2 with three draws against Jamaica, with a 2-1-1 advantage in previous Gold Cup matches.