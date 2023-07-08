Megan Rapinoe to retire following 2023 NWSL season

U.S. women’s soccer legend Megan Rapinoe announced on Saturday that she will retire following the conclusion of the 2023 NWSL season with the OL Reign this fall. Her announcement comes just two weeks before she takes pitch for the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Rapinoe will retire as one of the most decorated players in U.S. women’s soccer history, serving as the face of the national team for the past decade. Making her World Cup debut in 2011, her legend grew the following year when helping lead Team USA to the gold medal at the 2012 summer Olympics in 2012. It would grow even further throughout the decade as she helped lead the national team to World Cup victories in both 2015 and 2019. Her performance in 2019 was legendary as she earned both the Golden Ball and Golden Boot awards with six goals in France.

Upon conclusion of the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, she will return to the OL Reign, where their season will conclude on October 15.