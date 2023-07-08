How to watch AEW Collision via live stream, what to watch on July 8 episode

AEW Collision returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Brandt Centre in Regina, SK.

AEW continues its tour across Canada tonight as the Owen Hart Cup Tournament moves along.

How to watch AEW Collision

Date: Saturday, July 8

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Brandt Centre, Regina, SK

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch for on AEW Collision

Both semifinal matches of the men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament will take place tonight and one of them will feature an old indie rivalry being renewed as CM Punk will go head-to-head with Samoa Joe. The history between these two men goes all the way back to 2003, where they would spend the next two years battling each other in a series of classic matches in Ring of Honor. Punk has notably never defeated Joe one-on-one, so we’ll see if that changes tonight.

The other semifinal match will pit two former Team Taz members against each other as Powerhouse Hobbs will take on Ricky Starks. It’s been almost one year to date when Hobbs turned on Starks, leading to the quick disbandment of the group. Both men won their respective quarterfinal matches last Saturday to reach this point and the winner will face Punk or Joe in the finals next week.

Also on the show, AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR will face Jay White and Juice Robinson of Bullet Club Gold in an championship eliminator. We’ll also get ROH Women’s World Champion facing Willow Nightingale in the semifinals of the women’s tournament. The winner will face either Ruby Soho or Skye Blue in the finals next Saturday.