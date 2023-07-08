How to watch Frances Tiafoe in the third round of the 2023 Wimbledon on TV, via live stream

Frances Tiafoe, ranked No. 10 in the ATP standings, will continue his 2023 Wimbledon run with a third-round matchup against No. 23 Grigor Dimitrov on Saturday, July 8 at approximately 7 a.m. ET.

This is a very even matchup on paper, as Tiafoe checks in as a small -115 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Dimitrov holds -105 odds to win.

These two have played head-to-head three times with Dimitrov winning two of those. However, the most recent match came in the 2019 Australian Open, and Tiafoe won. Now, more than four years later, Tiafoe seems to be in his prime at 25 years old while Dimitrov is 32.

Tiafoe defeated Yibing Wu in the first round and Dominic Stricker in the second round without dropping a set in either match. However, he needed a tiebreak to earn the first set of both.

Meanwhile, Dimitrov looked even better in the first two rounds, beating Sho Shimabukuro and Ilya Ivashka respectively without dropping a set or needing a tiebreak.

How to live stream #10 Frances Tiafoe vs. #21 Grigor Dimitrov

Date: Saturday, July 8

Match time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+, WatchESPN, ESPN app