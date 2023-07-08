How to watch Carlos Alcaraz in the third round of the 2023 Wimbledon on TV, via live stream

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will continue his 2023 Wimbledon run with a third-round matchup against No. 25 Nicolas Jarry on Saturday, July 8 at 5:30 a.m. ET.

Alcaraz unsurprisingly checks in as a massive favorite with -1600 odds to win this match, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Meanwhile, Jarry has longshot +850 odds to pull off the upset.

These two have faced each other head-to-head once, which came in Brazil (clay surface) earlier this year. Alcaraz won 6-7, 7-5, 6-0, but Jarry started strong before fizzling out.

On his path to the third round of Wimbledon 2023, Alcaraz did not drop a set in respective matchups against Jeremy Chardy and Alexandre Muller.

On the other hand, Jarry defeated unranked opponents Marco Cecchinato and Jason Kubler both 3-sets-to-1 in the first two rounds respectively.

How to live stream #1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #25 Nicolas Jarry

Date: Saturday, July 8

Match time: 5:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+, WatchESPN, ESPN app