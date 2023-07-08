 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz in the third round of the 2023 Wimbledon on TV, via live stream

Carlos Alcaraz is set to face Nicolas Jarry in the third round at Wimbledon. We break down what you need to know.

By Spencer Limbach
Day Five: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will continue his 2023 Wimbledon run with a third-round matchup against No. 25 Nicolas Jarry on Saturday, July 8 at 5:30 a.m. ET.

Alcaraz unsurprisingly checks in as a massive favorite with -1600 odds to win this match, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Meanwhile, Jarry has longshot +850 odds to pull off the upset.

These two have faced each other head-to-head once, which came in Brazil (clay surface) earlier this year. Alcaraz won 6-7, 7-5, 6-0, but Jarry started strong before fizzling out.

On his path to the third round of Wimbledon 2023, Alcaraz did not drop a set in respective matchups against Jeremy Chardy and Alexandre Muller.

On the other hand, Jarry defeated unranked opponents Marco Cecchinato and Jason Kubler both 3-sets-to-1 in the first two rounds respectively.

How to live stream #1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #25 Nicolas Jarry

Date: Saturday, July 8
Match time: 5:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: ESPN+, WatchESPN, ESPN app

