The best moments from soon-to-be MLB stars in Futures Game history

Sure, all eyes will be on the current crop of Major League All-Stars this weekend at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. But they’re not the only ones worth paying attention to — the 2023 Futures Game features the best prospects in the game going head to head on the same field, a chance to see baseball’s next generation of household names years in advance. Lest you think that’s an exaggeration, we’ve gone back through 20 years of Futures Game history to unearth all the best plays from players who would go on to MLB stardom. Enjoy.

1999: Alfonso Soriano goes yard twice

Heading into the first-ever Futures Game at Fenway Park, Alfonso Soriano was just a too-thin shortstop with the New York Yankees’ Double-A affiliate. By the time he launched not one, but two homers over the Green Monster, he’d put himself firmly on the map — and would be up doing the same for the big-league club just a couple years later.

2002: Jose Reyes shows his speed

On a stacked World team — the Futures Game was the U.S vs. the World until it switched to AL vs. NL in 2019 — that featured a teenage Miguel Cabrera, it was Reyes who stole the show, giving the baseball world its first glimpse at his electrifying speed with a bases-clearing triple in the third inning.

That helped Reyes earn MVP honors, and he’d be promoted to the Mets the following year at age 20.

2005: Justin Verlander starts for the U.S.

Verlander had actually already made his MLB debut earlier this season, but he was sent back down to the Minors soon after, making him eligible to appear in the Futures Game. The future Cy Young winner drew the starting nod at Comerica Park — his first time pitching in Detroit — and didn’t disappoint in a perfect first inning. He’d be up with the Tigers for good later that month, winning AL Rookie of the Year honors while helping Detroit reach the Wrold Series in 2006.

2010: Mike Trout wows his future home crowd

Shocking: No one could get Trout out back then, either. The future superstar put on a show in his first game at Angel Stadium, reaching base four times — well, five, if you count his appearance as a pinch-runner — in the USA’s big win over Team World.

2011: Jose Altuve makes a big first impression

Not only did Altuve take part in the Futures Game at Chase Field, but the second baseman was mic’d up, giving us all kinds of gems:

His play didn’t disappoint either, as the future MVP would go 2-for-3 with a double. He’d break onto Houston’s Major League roster two weeks later, and he wouldn’t look back.

2015: Kyle Schwarber’s ... triple?

You read that right. The then-Chicago Cubs farmhand and Ohio native was amped up to be playing in front of his hometown crowd in Cincinnati, and he put on a show in front of dozens of family and friends at Great American Ballpark. The highlight? A two-run triple — yes, really — in the third inning that broke things open in a 10-1 win for the Americans.

2018: Pete Alonso breaks Statcast

A slugfest broke out at Nationals Park, with the teams combining for six home runs in an eventual 10-6 win for the U.S. None of them was as jaw-dropping as Alonso’s though, as the top Mets prospect became the first player in the Statcast era to have an exit velocity above 113 mph on a ball with a launch angle above 40. That’s a whole new definition of moonshot: