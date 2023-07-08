The top 10 prospects to watch in the 2023 Futures Game

Baseball’s stars of today are set to descend upon Seattle for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night. But this weekend is also about the stars of tomorrow — the very best prospects in the sport, all on one field, going head-to-head in the 2023 Futures Game.

The Futures Game has long been a launching pad of sorts, a stage where a whole new batch of household names announce themselves. Exhibit A: Here’s the 2017 lineup for the World team (though the format is now AL vs. NL, it was U.S. vs. Team World until 2019):

Here's the Futures Game World lineup. That's Amed Rosario starting at shortstop, batting third. #Mets pic.twitter.com/TanqUT0h5A — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 9, 2017

Ronald Acuna Jr., Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Rafael Devers, Eloy Jimenez, Alex Verdugo, Amed Rosario, Josh Naylor — all on one squad. If you want to know who’s going to be in the All-Star Game five years from now, the Futures Game is a pretty good place to start, and this year is shaping up to be the most impressive collection of talent yet. Both teams have more top prospects than you can count, but here are the 10 biggest names to know on Saturday night. (MLB Pipeline prospect ranking in parentheses.)

Prospects to watch at the 2023 Futures Game

Jackson Holliday, SS, Baltimore Orioles (No. 1)

Yes, the O’s somehow have even more talent waiting in the wings. The son of former slugger Matt Holliday — yes, we are all that old — Jackson has yet to find a level of the Minors he couldn’t absolutely demolished since being taken No. 1 overall in the 2022 MLB Draft. The infielder spent two weeks toying with Low-A pitchers to start the season before being promoted to High-A Aberdeen, where he’s promptly slashed .310/.449/.483 with five homers and 17 steals over his first 56 games — all before turning 20.

The Holliday is not over!



There were sparklers and rockets off the bat of baseball's top prospect Jackson Holliday (@Orioles), who matched a career high by going a perfect 5-for-5 with five runs scored for the @IronBirds: https://t.co/A5Ddhj5KS3 pic.twitter.com/tNDhWUol4W — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 6, 2023

He’s now the top overall prospect on just about everybody’s list, a combination of physical tools and advanced approach that doesn’t come around very often, and any chance to see him ball out should be taken advantage of.

Jackson Chourio, OF, Milwaukee Brewers (No. 3)

Milwaukee boasts arguably the most loaded Futures Game class of any team, with three of MLB Pipeline’s top 100 taking part, but Chourio is the headliner. The outfielder is one of the freakiest athletes in all of the Minors, combining plus power with truly top-of-the-scale speed, and though his numbers so far in Double-A this year are a little underwhelming — he’s hit .247/.303/.396 with 10 homers and 23 steals — please keep in mind that he’s 19, nearly five years younger than the average player he’s sharing a field with. Teenagers who can send a ball 422 feet to dead center while playing a legit center field don’t come around too often:

Marcelo Mayer, SS, Boston Red Sox (No. 4)

Mayer may not have the loudest tools in the shed, but he also might not have a single weakness, spraying line drives while playing slick defense at shortstop. He might not be as eye-popping as some of the other guys on this list, but he has the potential to hit .280 with 20 homers from the most valuable position on the diamond — the number of Major Leaguers who can boast that sort of profile is very, very small, and Mayer has already reached Double-A despite just turning 20.

James Wood, OF, Washington Nationals (No. 5)

From arguably the safest prospect in Seattle to the arguably the most outrageous five-tool talent, let’s just say Wood passes the eye test with flying colors — all 6’6, 240 pounds of him. A second-round pick by the San Diego Padres back in 2021, Wood was so good in 2022 that he went from off the prospect radar to the cornerstone of the return for Juan Soto. The 20-year-old has done everything he can to make Nats fans forget about their former superstar, popping 14 homers with 13 steals and a .267/.366/.530 across High-A and Double-A. For a guy built like an NFL linebacker, he’s shockingly smooth, showing very little of the hit-tool risk you’d associate with someone that size. If that sticks as he continues to climb the ladder, well, the ceiling is the roof.

James Wood got all of this one!



The top @Nationals prospect clubs his 14th dinger of the year, sixth for the @HbgSenators: pic.twitter.com/YSrGigw1P0 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 6, 2023

Jordan Lawlar, SS, Arizona Diamondbacks (No. 6)

Speaking of shortstops who can do just about everything: Lawlar has torn up Double-A over the last month-plus, slashing .308/.383/.579 since June 1 with six homers and 13 steals and looking every bit like the plus hit, plus-plus speed dynamo scouts have billed him as. At 6-2, he looks like a walking 20-20 season, with the athleticism to stick at shortstop despite his impressive size. There are contact and health questions here, but his potential is obvious.

Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, Chicago Cubs (No. 9)

Boy, the New York Mets would probably like to have the Javy Baez trade back, huh? Taken 19th overall by New York in 2020, injuries slowed Crow-Armstrong early in his pro career, but the 21-year-old has taken off over the last 12 months or so. After tearing through two levels in 2022, the outfielder started 2023 in Double-A and has slashed .274/.356/.482 with 10 homers and 23 steals. The swing is more geared for line drives than over-the-fence power, but the line drives are plentiful — oh, and did we mention he’s probably the best outfield defender in the Minors?

Given his bat, his speed and his defense in center, it’s hard not to see him panning out in the Majors.

Jackson Merrill, SS, San Diego Padres

Merrill was just about the only thing left for San Diego after they sold the farm for Soto last summer, but he’s a pretty good piece to build around. The shortstop went from unknown to late-first round pick in the span of a few months, eventually getting taken 27th overall by the Padres in the 2021 draft, and so far it looks like it was worth the gamble. He just knows how to hit, batting .297 with a puny 12% K rate in High-A this year despite getting off to a slow start. It’s unclear whether any power will ever develop, but “future plus hitter at shortstop” will work just fine.

Junior Caminero, 2B/3B, Tampa Bay Rays (No. 16)

There probably isn’t a prospect whose stock has risen more than Caminero’s since the start of the 2023 season, and now we’ll get to see him put that to the test among the best of the best. The infielder just hits the ball hard, everywhere, all the time — so much so that he reached Double-A at just 19 years old, where he’ s promptly held his own with a .482 slugging percentage and 123 wRC+ through 23 games. There are questions about where his eventual defensive home will be (and how good he’ll be wherever that is) but the bat is among the most bullet-proof in the Minors; he might have an argument to be the top overall prospect in baseball in a world where Holliday doesn’t exist.

BOT 1st | Futures Game participant Junior Caminero demolishes a 464 ft. bomb to the railroad tracks behind center field!



Biscuits up 2-0! pic.twitter.com/8RouJbCmB3 — Montgomery Biscuits (@BiscuitBaseball) July 2, 2023

Tink Hence, SP, St. Louis Cardinals (No. 65)

It may be cold comfort to Cardinals fans bemoaning the state of the Major League rotation, but Hence looks like he’ll be a fixture on the mound in St. Louis for years to come. The righty brings some of the best pure stuff to Seattle, with a mid-90s fastball complimented by a curve, slider and changeup that all looks like usable Major League offerings. He’s yet to throw more than 52.1 innings as a pro — the Cardinals are being very, very careful with his arm — and his frame is on the slim side, but it’s an arsenal you can dream on.

Tink Hence's debut for the @Sgf_Cardinals was a gem



The second-ranked @Cardinals prospect fanned five in five strong innings, lowering his season ERA to 1.80: pic.twitter.com/FBDmnRpjQ0 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 5, 2023

Spencer Jones, OF, New York Yankees (N/R)

Hold up — a mammoth, 6’6 outfielder hitting some of the Minors’ most prodigious bombs after being taken late in the first round by the Yankees following a prestigious college career? Okay, so we’re not going to put the Aaron Judge comps on Jones just yet, but there are few better batting practice shows this side of the Bronx right now. The big lefty’s contact rates have dipped somewhat in his first taste of High-A, but he’s still batting a respectable .263/.326/.471 with 10 homers and 19 steals, and he’s still capable of doing stuff like this: