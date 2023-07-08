Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Padres on Saturday, July 8

The suddenly streaking New York Mets will once again face off against the San Diego Padres tonight for the second game of their weekend series. First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET at Petco Park in San Diego. David Peterson (2-6, 6.61 ERA) will get the start for the Mets while the Padres counter with lefty Blake Snell (5-7, 3.03).

San Diego enters the game as a -175 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while New York is a +150 underdog. The run total is set at 8.

Mets-Padres picks: Saturday, July 8th

Injury report

Mets

Day-to-Day: 3B Brett Baty (hamstring), RP Edwin Uceta (knee)

Padres

Day-To-Day: INF Ha-Seong Kim (toe)

Out: RP Robert Suarez (elbow), 3B Eguy Rosario, C Luis Campusano

Starting pitchers

David Peterson vs. Blake Snell

Peterson has been mostly solid for the Mets since being called back up from Triple-A Syracuse a few weeks ago. The lefty gone 10 combined innings in his two starts back, striking out eight batters while yielding just one earned run in the process. He’ll have to overcome his road woes tonight as he’s 1-4 with an abysmal 9.21 ERA as the visiting starter this year.

Snell has picked up the win in three of his last four starts and came out victorious against the Angels on Monday. Going five innings, he didn’t yield a single run despite giving up seven hits and fanned seven batters in his outing. It’ll be critical for him to put away Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo tonight, who are a combined 13-28 against Snell for their careers.

Over/Under pick

Both offenses have been consistent for the past week, with the Mets recording at least seven runs in four of their last five outings while the Padres have scored at least five runs in four straight ballgames. Both starters have pitched well as of late, but aren’t above giving up a few in their time on the mound. Take the over.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

After being a punchline for the month of June, the Mets are undefeated in July with six straight victories and have plenty of momentum heading into the All-Star break. I’ll predict that they’ll get to Snell early and cruise right into another victory.

Pick: Mets