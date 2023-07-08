Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Dodgers on Saturday, July 8

The Los Angeles Angels will once again face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight as these two crosstown rivals wrap up the Freeway Series this weekend. First pitch is scheduled for 9:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium. Reid Detmers (2-5, 3.72 ERA) will step on the hill for the Halos while reliever Alex Vesia (0-4, 7.08) serves as the opener for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers enter the game as a -140 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Angels are a +120 underdog. The run total is set at 9.

Angels-Dodgers picks: Saturday, July 8th

Injury report

Angels

Day-To-Day: 3B Anthony Rendon (shin)

Out: OF Mike Trout (wrist), SS Zach Neto (oblique), 2B Brandon Drury (shoulder), RP Matt Moore (oblique), C Max Stassi (personal/hip), RP Ben Joyce (elbow)

Dodgers

Day-To-Day:

Out: SS Chris Taylor (knee), RP Yency Almonte (paternity), RP Daniel Hudson (knee), RP Shelby Miller (neck), SS Gavin Lux (knee), OF Trayce Thompson (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Reid Detmers vs. Alex Vesia

After a rough start to the season, Detmers is putting it together and has racked up four straight quality starts heading into tonight’s matchup. He picked up the win in six innings of action against the Diamondbacks last Sunday, striking out nine and yielding just two earned runs in the process. He’s looking to improve his road stats tonight as he’s 0-3 with a 4.31 ERA as the visiting pitcher this season.

The reliever Vesia will get his first start of the season and that’s an indicator that this will be a bullpen night for the Dodgers. He hasn’t gone for any more than 1.1 innings in any of his outings this season, so it will be interesting to see how long he’ll stay on the mound before Dave Roberts turns to another arm — possibly bulk man Michael Grove. Vesia has been money in his last three trips to the mound, recording two holds and a save during that stretch.

Over/Under pick

Both lineups could be held in check tonight with Detmers pitching well as of late on one end and the Dodgers potentially throwing many arms and keeping their opponents on their toes on the other end. Take the under.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

The Angels have dropped eight of their last nine and are in a free fall with all of the injuries that they’re dealing with in their lineup. With that being said, I trust Detmers to hold his own when going opposite what could be a committee of Dodgers pitchers. Take the Halos to get a much-needed win before the All-Star break.

Pick: Angels