Picks, predictions for Mariners vs. Astros on Saturday, July 8

The Seattle Mariners will once again face off against the Houston Astros tonight for the third game of their four-game weekend series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Bryan Woo (1-1, 4.08 ERA) will start for the M’s while Framber Valdez (7-6, 2.49 ERA) will step on the hill for the ‘Stros.

Houston enters the game as a -120 favorite on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Seattle is a +100 underdog. The run total is set at 7.

Mariners-Astros picks: Saturday, July 8th

Injury report

Mariners

Day-to-day: RP Casey Sadler (shoulder)

Out: RP Penn Murfee (elbow)

Astros

Day-to-Day: OF Ross Adolph (Undisclosed), 2B Will Wagner (hand)

Out: 2B Jose Altuve (olbique), DH Michael Brantley (shoulder), OF Yordan Alvarez (oblique), C Korey Lee (oblique)

Starting pitchers

The rookie Woo recorded his first career quality start against the Giants on Monday, striking out seven batters and yielding just two earned runs in six innings of action. He’s been stringing together good outings for the M’s and has been keeping opposing hitters off kilter with a 4.9-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Valdez has racked up several quality starts for Houston throughout the first half of the season, but ran into a tough one in a 4-2 loss to the Cardinals last Tuesday. He got through six innings, but was tagged for all four earned runs off eight hits. He’ll have a favorable matchup against Seattle tonight as Mariners hitters are collectively batting just .222 against him for their careers.

Over/Under pick

Both starting pitchers have been delivering good outings for their respective clubs throughout the season and they could find success once again tonight. The Astros have struggled at the plate this series with heavy hitters like Altuve and Alavarez sidelined and that’s why I’ll lean towards the under here.

Pick: Under 7

Moneyline pick

Valdez typically bounces back well after taking a loss and I expect him to do the same this evening. Houston has been outscored 15-2 so far this series and while I don’t anticipate an offensive explosion tonight, I think they’ll scrape enough scores to get the ‘W’ at home.

Pick: Astros