Picks, predictions for Reds vs. Brewers on Saturday, July 8

The Cincinnati Reds (49-40) and the Milwaukee Brewers (48-41) will play the second game of their three-game series on Saturday, July 8. First pitch from American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is set for 4:10 p.m. ET, and the game will air on FS1. Cincinnati will start Luke Weaver (2-2, 6.72 ERA), while Milwaukee counters with Colin Rea (5-4, 4.40 ERA).

The Brewers are the -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Reds are the +110 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5.

Reds-Brewers picks: Saturday, July 8th

Injury report

Reds

Out: SP Hunter Greene (hip), SP Ben Lively (pec)

Brewers

Out: RP Bennett Sousa (shoulder), 1B Rowdy Tellez (forearm), CF Tyrone Taylor (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Luke Weaver vs. Colin Rea

Weaver will start his 15th game of the season. He has greatly benefitted from absurd run support from the young Reds hitters playing out of their minds. Weaver is coming off a start against the Washington Nationals. He allowed two earned runs on six hits while striking out two and walking one.

Rea will take the mound for the 16th time and make his 15th start of the year. He has logged back-to-back wins on the mound. Rea heads into this game after pitching 6.2 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He allowed two earned runs on five hits while striking out three and walking one.

Over/Under pick

The first game saw the Brew Crew pick up the 7-3 victory. The Reds did score three runs, extending their streak of scoring at least three runs to 19 games. The Brewers haven’t fared as well but have scored at least six runs in back-to-back games. With the way these teams are playing, I’m taking the over.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

Cincinnati has won the last six games that Weaver has started. He hasn’t exactly inspired confidence with how many runs he typically allows, but the lineup has had his back. The Brewers are starting to put together consistent performances at the plate and could be turning their season around. Still, this game feels like it is going to Cincinnati.

Pick: Reds