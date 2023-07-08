Picks, predictions for Phillies vs. Marlins on Saturday, July 8

Christian Pache led the Phillies to victory on Friday with a three-run, go-ahead pinch-hit home run in the top of the ninth inning. They’ll look to make it two in a row tonight when they send Ranger Suarez (2-3, 3.67 ERA) to the mound against Braxton Garrett (4-2, 3.61 ERA).

The Marlins are -120 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Phillies are +100 underdogs. The total is set at 8.

Phillies-Marlins picks: Saturday, July 8th

Injury report

Phillies

Out: RP Seranthony Dominguez (left oblique strain), RP Andrew Painter (sprained UCL), RP Noah Song (back tightness)

Marlins

Out: OF Jonathan Davis (right knee sprain), RP Matt Barnes (left hip impingement), OF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (left oblique strain), SP Edward Cabrera (right shoulder impingement), OF Avisail Garcia (left back tightness)

Starting pitchers

Ranger Suarez vs. Braxton Garrett

Suarez is coming off his worst start of the season, as he allowed five runs in 5 1/3 innings against the Nationals, with most of the damage coming on a Stone Garrett grand slam. It was the first time he’d allowed more than one run in a start since the end of May. Suarez is in the 56h percentile in walk-rate, but is in the 50th percentile or worst in every other Statcast metric.

Garrett is on pace for the best season of his career, with the high-water mark coming in the form of a 13 strikeout performance against the Pirates in the middle of June. He’s coming off a start where he allowed three runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Cardinals. He’s had impeccable command this season, as evidenced by his 98:15 K/BB ratio this year.

Over/Under pick

While tonight’s game features a strong pitching matchup, I’m going with the over. The Phillies’ offense, while inconsistent, has the type of guys who can get hot at a moment’s notice, while the Marlins lineup features plenty of solid hitters. This number is just a little too low for me.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

The Phillies make it two in a row. They’re the better team and, with a fairly even pitching matchup, I like them at plus-money.

Pick: Phillies