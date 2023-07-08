Picks, predictions for Athletics vs. Red Sox on Saturday, July 8

The Boston Red Sox picked up a much-needed win over the Oakland Athletics on Friday to help them keep pace in the loaded American League East. Now they’ll send a resurgent James Paxton (4-1, 2.70 ERA) to the mound against Paul Blackburn (1-1, 4.50 ERA).

The Red Sox are -230 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the A’s are +195 underdogs. The total is set at 9.

Athletics-Red Sox picks: Saturday, July 8th

Injury report

Athletics

Out: OF Esteury Ruiz (right shoulder soreness), C Carlos Perez (fractured left thumb), SP James Kaprielian (strained right shoulder), OF Ramon Laureano (fractured right hand), RP Yacksel Rios (Raynaud’s Dyndrome), INF Kevin Smith (strained back), SP Mason Miller (right UCL sprain)

Red Sox

Out: INF Pablo Reyes (abdominal strain), RP Joely Rodriguez (left shoulder inflammation), RP Richard Bleier (left shoulder inflammation), RP Tanner Houck (facial fracture), C Reese McGuire (right oblique strain), SP Corey Kluber (eight shoulder inflammation), RP Kaleb Ort (right elbow inflammation)

Starting pitchers

Paul Blackburn vs. James Paxton

Blackburn, an All-Star last season, is coming off one of his worst starts of 2023 when he allowed five runs and four walks over five innings against the White Sox. He entered the start having allowed four walks in his previous four starts. Blackburn ranks in the 89th percentile in chase rate and hard-hit rate.

Paxton has been one of the best stories in baseball this season. He was named AL Pitcher of the Month for June (3-0, 1.74 ERA) after throwing 1 1/3 innings combined the past two seasons due to injuries. Paxton is coming off a start where he threw 7 2/3 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts against the Blue Jays. He ranks in the 89th percentile in strikeout rate and in the 80th percentile in expecting batting average.

Over/Under pick

These two teams barely cleared this over last night, and tonight’s game features a much better pitching matchup. Ride with the under.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

Like I said yesterday, don’t overthink it. The Red Sox make it two in a row. The A’s are one of the worst teams in baseball and Boston’s offense has been clicking on all cylinders. The Red Sox have won six of seven games since a five-game losing streak to wrap up June.

Pick: Red Sox