Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Saturday, July 8

Saturday, July 8 is the last full day of baseball games before the All-Star break. Every team is scheduled to be in action, giving several options for your daily fantasy lineup at DraftKings DFS. The featured slate consists of 11 games to choose from. Here are our favorite team stacks for Saturday’s slate.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Saturday, July 8th

San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies

J.D. Davis ($4,000)

Lamonte Wade Jr. ($3,800)

Patrick Bailey ($3,500)

Wilmer Flores ($2,800)

This is a budget-friendly team stack. The Giants dropped the first game of the series but should be able to get back into the win column against Connor Seabold (1-5, 6.62 ERA). Davis, like many of his teammates, went hitless in the opener, but his average dropped to just .278. Rookie catcher Patrick Bailey continued to impress hitting .303. Flores was the only Giant to finish with multiple hits on Friday and is now hitting .271 on the season.

The Giants are the -210 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rockies are the +180 underdogs.

Texas Rangers vs. Washington Nationals

Corey Seager ($6,400)

Marcus Semien ($6,200)

Adolis Garcia ($5,800)

Nathaniel Lowe ($4,600)

Washington will start Jake Irvin, who enters with a 1-5 record and a 4.70 ERA. He will have a tough test getting through this quartet. Each of them logged at least one hit in the series opener. Seager hit his 12th home run of the season, while Garcia launched his 23rd. Lowe and Semien each picked up a hit to increase their respective averages to .269 and .273 for the year.

The Rangers are the -190 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Nationals are the +160 underdogs, and the run total is set at 10.5.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins

Trea Turner ($5,300)

JT Realmuto ($5,000)

Nick Castellanos ($4,400)

Alec Bohm ($3,600)

While all eyes are on the Atlanta Braves in the NL East, the Phillies are heating up. They have won four games in a row and are 8-2 in their last 10. Miami will be starting a lefty in Braxton Garrett, which is why Bryce Harper isn’t included in the stack, as he is hitting just .211 against southpaws this season. Turner, Castellanos and Bohm all picked up a hit on Friday. Realmuto hit his 10th home run of the season and added another base knock and a run.