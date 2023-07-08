 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Saturday, July 8

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Saturday, July 8.

By Chris Landers
Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees pitches against the Texas Rangers during their game at Yankee Stadium on June 25, 2023 in Bronx borough of New York City. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

It may not be as stacked as Friday, but the pitching slate on Saturday, July 8 still offers plenty of big names — from Spencer Strider to Gerrit Cole to Kevin Gausman to Framber Valdez to Blake Snell. Of course, we can’t populate our DFS and fantasy baseball lineups entirely with aces, and there are also some under-the-radar plays who could pay dividends. As always, our daily starting pitcher rankings are here to help you break it all down and tell you who to start, who to sit and who to stream.

Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday, July 8

Pitchers to stream

Brady Singer, Kansas City Royals — As you’d expect from a functionally two-pitch pitcher, Singer is very boom-or-bust — if he has the feel for his slider, great, if not, look out below. His last two times out have been very much the former, with consecutive quality starts against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians. The righty gets Cleveland’s weak lineup again on Saturday, and he could cruise through another six innings or so. Just be prepared for a low floor.

Gavin Williams, Cleveland Guardians — Opposite Singer will be Williams, Cleveland’s top pitching prospect. He was hit around a bit by the Death Star that is the Atlanta Braves last time out, but he still went 6.1 innings, and now he gets a whole lot of class relief. Williams threw seven shutout frames the first time he faced the Royals, and he should succeed again on Saturday.

Bryan Woo, Seattle Mariners — Woo’s been on a roll since his rough MLB debut, racking up strikeouts with his fastball/slider combo. The league hasn’t been able to figure out his four-seamer, and the Houston Astros aren’t nearly as fearsome without Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve in the lineup.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Saturday, July 8.

Starting pitcher rankings 7/8

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Kevin Gausman @ Tigers
2 Gerrit Cole vs. Cubs
3 Spencer Strider @ Rays
4 James Paxton vs. Athletics
5 Framber Valdez vs. Mariners
6 Blake Snell vs. Mets
7 Tyler Wells @ Twins
Strong plays
8 Sonny Gray vs. Orioles
9 Mitch Keller @ Diamondbacks
10 Gavin Williams vs. Royals
11 Bryan Woo @ Astros
12 Braxton Garrett vs. Phillies
13 Reid Detmers @ Dodgers
14 Ranger Suarez @ Marlins
15 Andrew Heaney @ Nationals
Questionable
16 Taj Bradley vs. Braves
17 Brady Singer @ Guardians
18 Drew Smyly @ Yankees
19 Miles Mikolas @ White Sox
Don't do it
20 Paul Blackburn @ Red Sox
21 Alex Wood vs. Rockies
22 David Peterson @ Padres
23 Colin Rea vs. Reds
24 Michael Grove vs. Angels
25 Luke Weaver @ Brewers
26 Matt Manning vs. Blue Jays
27 Jake Irvin vs. Rangers
28 Touki Toussaint vs. Cardinals
29 Connor Seabold @ Giants

