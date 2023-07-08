Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Saturday, July 8

It may not be as stacked as Friday, but the pitching slate on Saturday, July 8 still offers plenty of big names — from Spencer Strider to Gerrit Cole to Kevin Gausman to Framber Valdez to Blake Snell. Of course, we can’t populate our DFS and fantasy baseball lineups entirely with aces, and there are also some under-the-radar plays who could pay dividends. As always, our daily starting pitcher rankings are here to help you break it all down and tell you who to start, who to sit and who to stream.

Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday, July 8

Pitchers to stream

Brady Singer, Kansas City Royals — As you’d expect from a functionally two-pitch pitcher, Singer is very boom-or-bust — if he has the feel for his slider, great, if not, look out below. His last two times out have been very much the former, with consecutive quality starts against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians. The righty gets Cleveland’s weak lineup again on Saturday, and he could cruise through another six innings or so. Just be prepared for a low floor.

Gavin Williams, Cleveland Guardians — Opposite Singer will be Williams, Cleveland’s top pitching prospect. He was hit around a bit by the Death Star that is the Atlanta Braves last time out, but he still went 6.1 innings, and now he gets a whole lot of class relief. Williams threw seven shutout frames the first time he faced the Royals, and he should succeed again on Saturday.

Bryan Woo, Seattle Mariners — Woo’s been on a roll since his rough MLB debut, racking up strikeouts with his fastball/slider combo. The league hasn’t been able to figure out his four-seamer, and the Houston Astros aren’t nearly as fearsome without Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve in the lineup.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Saturday, July 8.