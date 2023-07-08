Full undercard for Eimantas Stanionis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. welterweight fight

The planned main event between undefeated welterweight prospect Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Eimantas Stanionis at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas has been postponed after Ortiz Jr. was hospitalized with health problems according to his manager Shelley Finkel. Ortiz Jr. (19-0, 19 KOs) has not fought since August 2021 with three different fights canceled for health problems.

Stanionis (14-0-1, 9 KOs) could bypass a rescheduled bout with Ortiz Jr. and become mandatory for the unification bout between Terrance Crawford and Error Spence Jr. on July 29.

The new main event on the card is between lightweights Floyd Schofield (14-0, 11 KOs) and Haskell Rhodes (28-4-1, 13 KOs) in a lightweight eliminator bout. Schofield is a -3500 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rhodes is a +1000 underdog.

DAZN will have coverage of the fight card starting at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 8.

Full Card for Floyd Schofield vs. Haskell Rhodes