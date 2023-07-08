Jaron Ennis vs. Roiman Villa fight time, live stream, more for welterweight bout

Undefeated Philadelphia fighter Jaron Ennis (30-0, 27 KOs) will be defending his interim IBF welterweight title against big puncher Roiman Villa (26-1, 24 KOs) on Saturday, July 8 from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

How to watch Jaron Ennis vs. Roiman Villa

The televised portion of the main card will begin at 9:30 p.m. ET on SHOWTIME. The main event is likely to start around 10:30 p.m ET or later.

Live streaming options are at Paramount Plus and the SHOWTIME Anytime App.

Fighter history

Ennis (30-0, 27 KO) is one of the best knockout artists in the welterweight division. The 26-year-old former Golden Gloves champion has finished six of his past eight opponents by knockout. He won the interim IBF title with a unanimous decision victory over Karen Chukhadzhian on January 7.

Villa (26-1, 24 KOs) promises to be a tough opponent and a step up in class for Ennis. The 30-year-old Columbian is known for his power punching and aggression in going after the knockout. The challenger is no stranger to Atlantic City either. He won his most recent fight there, earning a unanimous decison against Jamelson Figueroa Bocachica on September 9, 2022.

Fight odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has Ennis as a massive -1400 favorite. Ennis is a +750 underdog.

Full card for Jaron Ennis vs. Roiman Villa