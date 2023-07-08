Luis Nery vs. Froilan Saludar fight time, live stream, more for junior featherweight bout

Luis Nery and Froilan Saludar will headline a five-match card on Saturday, July 8, live from the Recinto Ferial Metpec in Metpec, Mexico. The main event will be 10 rounds, but with no title on the line will be for bragging rights. This will be the first time that the two fighters have met during their careers.

How to watch Luis Nery vs. Froilan Saludar

The event will begin at 9 p.m ET, with the ring walk expected for around 11 p.m ET, but could change based on the length of the undercard matches,

The fight will be available for streaming on ESPN+.

Fighter history

Nery ( 34-1) is 4-1 in his last five bouts. The blemish came against a seventh-round KO at the hands of Brandon Figueroa. He went down to a body shot and wasn’t able to keep going. Outside of that, he has been perfect during his career and a multiple-time champion. Nery has 26 career victories via KO, and getting No. 27 on Saturday would get him closer to an opportunity at a championship, which would be in the junior featherweight division. This will be his first time in the ring since February.

Saludar ( 33-6-1) is 2-3 in his last five matches. He did win his most recent match, which came via TKO against Crison Omayao. Two of his losses came via decision, and one came via TKO. Saludar is a former champion but has had a title since 2019 when he was the WBO Asia Pacific Super Fly champion. He would go on to lose that title his next time out.

Full card for Luis Nery vs. Froilan Saludar