Jaron Ennis vs. Roiman Villa: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, results

Jaron Ennis will look to keep his undefeated record intact when he defends his interim IBF welterweight title against big puncher Roiman Villa from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The televised portion of the card begins at 9:30 p.m. on SHOWTIME.

Ennis (30-0, 27 KO) is one of the best knockout artists in the welterweight division. The 26-year-old Philadelphia-born former Golden Gloves champion has finished six of his past eight opponents by knockout. He won the interim IBF title with a unanimous decision victory over Karen Chukhadzhian on January 7.

Villa (26-1, 24 KOs) promises to be a tough opponent and a step up in class for Ennis. The 30-year-old Columbian is known for his power punching and aggression in going after the knockout. Villas has stopped four of his past six opponents. The challenger is no stranger to Atlantic City either. He won his most recent fight there, earning a unanimous decison against Jamelson Figueroa Bocachica on September 9, 2022.

Ennis comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -1400 favorite while Villa is a +750 underdog.

Jaron Ennis vs. Roiman Villa round-by-round results

Round 1: TBD

Round 2: TBD

Round 3: TBD

Round 4: TBD

Round 5: TBD

Round 6: TBD

Round 7: TBD

Round 8: TBD

Round 9: TBD

Round 10: TBD

Round 11: TBD

Round 12: TBD