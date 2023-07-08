Luis Nery vs. Froilan Saludar: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, results

The junior featherweight division gets a spotlight on ESPN+ on Saturday evening when Luis Nery and Froilan Saludar top a card in Temoaya, Mexico. The main card gets started at 9 p.m. ET.

Nery is 32-1 and looking continue his climb back up the junior featherweight rankings. He suffered a KO loss to Brandon Figueroa in a unification bout that cost him the WBC title. He’s won three fights since and Ring Magazine ranks him fourth in the division. Saludar is 33-6-1 and is coming off a TKO win over Crison Omayao last October. That followed three losses in his previous five fights.

DraftKings Sportsbook is not offering odds for this fight, but we’ll be here with live round-by-round scoring and a final result.

Luis Nery vs. Froilan Saludar round-by-round results

