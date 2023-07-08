Full undercard for Jaron Ennis vs. Roiman Villa welterweight fight

Undefeated Philadelphia fighter Jaron Ennis will be defending his interim IBF welterweight title against big puncher Roiman Villa on Saturday, July 8 from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The televised portion of the card begins at 9:30 p.m. on SHOWTIME.

Ennis (30-0, 27 KO) is one of the best knockout artists in the welterweight division. The 26-year-old former Golden Gloves champion has finished six of his past eight opponents by knockout. He won the interim IBF title with a unanimous decision victory over Karen Chukhadzhian on January 7.

Villa (26-1, 24 KOs) promises to be a tough opponent and a step up in class for Ennis. The 30-year-old Columbian is known for his power punching and aggression in going after the knockout. The challenger is no stranger to Atlantic City either. He won his most recent fight there, earning a unanimous decison against Jamelson Figueroa Bocachica on September 9, 2022.

Ennis is a massive -1400 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Villa is a +750 underdog.

Full Card for Jaron Ennis vs. Roiman Villa