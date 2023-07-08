Mexico vs. Costa Rica: Picks, predictions, how to watch Gold Cup quarterfinal

The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup knockout rounds get underway this weekend as Mexico will take on Costa Rica in their quarterfinal round matchup. The match is slated to kick off at 9:30 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and you can catch all the action on FS1, the FOX Sports app, or fuboTV.

Let’s take a closer look at Saturday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mexico vs. Costa Rica

Date: Saturday, July 8

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Sports app, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Mexico: -280

Draw: +425

Costa Rica: +800

Moneyline pick: Mexico -280

Mexico finished on top of Group B after a pair of wins over Honduras and Haiti followed by a 1-0 loss to Qatar to close out the group stage. They’re led by Luis Romo with two goals while Uriel Antuna has added two assists in the three matches they’ve played in this year’s Gold Cup so far.

Costa Rica split their results in the group stage, going 1-1-1 with their only win coming against Martinique. They finished in second place in Group C behind Panama, and will now hope to log their first win over Mexico since October of 2013. El Tri are unbeaten against Costa Rica through their last 10 outings with a record of 7-0-3 in that stretch.

The winner of this match will move on to the semifinal round to take on the winner of Guatemala and Jamaica, and I’m backing El Tri to get another win over Costa Rica and inch one step closer to another Gold Cup title.