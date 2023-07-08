Pick against the spread, over/under for Pacers vs. Wizards in 2023 NBA Summer League

Today’s busy NBA 2K24 Summer League slate in Las Vegas will feature with the Indiana Pacers battling the Washington Wizards at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

We will get our first look at two lottery picks from the 2023 NBA Draft in this matchup with No. 7 pick Bilal Coulibaly making his debut for the Wizards and No. 8 pick Jarace Walker making his debut for the Pacers. Coincidentally, they were traded for each other on draft night. Coulibaly played alongside Victor Wembanyama for Metropolitans 92 and his 7’3” wingspan could make him a draft night steal. Meanwhile, the 6’8” Walker is coming off his lone season in college where he averaged 11.2 points and 6.8 rebounds at Houston and earned AAC Freshman of the Year.

Indiana enters the game as a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total installed at 182.5. The Pacers are a -200 moneyline favorite, making the Wizards a +170 underdog.

Pacers vs. Wizards, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Wizards +5.5

I’ll lean toward Washington to cover tonight simply because it will have more experience on the floor. Along with Coulibaly, second-year guard Johnny Davis is on the Summer League roster and he is looking to impress after injuries hindered his rookie season. Take the Wizards on the spread.

Over/Under: Over 182.5

The first games of Summer League are typically sloppy as the rosters try to gel with one another. However, 182.5 is a low enough bar to clear as both of these squads should get well into the 90s in scoring. Take the over.