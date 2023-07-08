Pick against the spread, over/under for Pistons vs. Magic in 2023 NBA Summer League

Saturday’s busy NBA 2K24 Summer League slate in Las Vegas will feature with the Detroit Pistons battling the Orlando Magic at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

We will get our first look at three lottery picks from the 2023 NBA Draft in this matchup. No. 5 overall pick Ausar Thompson will make his debut for the Pistons and he will try to match the productive debut his twin brother Amen had for the Rockets last night. Meanwhile, No. 6 pick Anthony Black and No. 11 pick Jett Howard will both make their debuts for the Magic this evening.

Detroit enters the game as a five-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total installed at 186.5. The Pistons are a -200 moneyline favorite, making the Magic a +170 underdog.

Pistons vs. Magic, 5:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pistons -5

Simply checking both rosters, I’ll lean with Detroit to cover as the favorite in its Summer League debut. Along with the rookie Thompson, the Pistons will have experience on the floor with James Wiseman, Jalen Duren, and Jaden Ivey on the roster. Lean with the Pistons to handle business today.

Over/Under: Under 186.6

As with many Summer League openers, this matchup could get sloppy as both rosters are figuring out how to gel with each other. Play it safe and take the under.