Pick against the spread, over/under for Mavericks vs. Thunder in 2023 NBA Summer League

There are layers to tonight’s gam between the Mavericks and Thunder. On Draft night, the two teams agreed on a trade, with the Mavericks trading the No. 10 pick to the Thunder (who selected Kentucky guard Carson Wallace), while the Mavericks selected Duke big Dereck Lively II. The Then then used other assets acquired in that trade to select win Olivier-Maxence Propser. Now, they’ll all face off against each other for the first time as professionals.

The Thunder are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 188.5.

Mavericks vs. Thunder, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Thunder -4.5

It’s no secret the Thunder have a plethora of young talent, chief among them Lively, Wallace and Prosper. They’ll also have second-year players Jaden Hardy and Chet Holmgren, with tonight’s game marking Holmgren’s return to the court after missing all of last year due to a Lisfranc injury he sustained during a Pro-Am game. Last year in his Summer League debut, Holmgren scored 23 points with seven rebounds, four assists and six blocks (which set a new Summer League record).

While new iteration of the Thunder have yet to play together, they have enough talent where it shouldn’t matter, especially considering every Summer League team is playing together for the first time.

Over/Under: Over 188.5

As mentioned above, there’s a lot of bonafide talent in this game, which makes a huge difference in the boom or bust Summer League. Yesterday, there were four games that cleared this over, but three games where the teams didn’t clear the 170 point plateau. The Thunder combined for 188 points in their first Summer League game against the Rockets last year, and I think this year’s Mavs team has more talent than last year’s Rockets team.