Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 290 flyweight title bout

The UFC takes center stage for International Fight Week when they present UFC 290 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, July 8. The card is headlined by a battle for the featherweight championship between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez. There is a second title match on the card as Brandon Moreno will defend his UFC flyweight championship against Alexandre Pantoja.

UFC 290 will be streamed live on ESPN+ PPV.

Moreno (21-6-2) is the first Mexican-born UFC champion. He is a two-time flyweight champion and started his most recent title run with a third-round win over Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Key wins include Kai Kara-France and Dustin Oritz.

Pantonja (25-5) has won three straight fights with the last two victories earning him Performance of the Night bonuses. He has recent wins over Manel Kape, Alex Perez, and Brandon Royal. Pantoja has a win over Moreno by unanimous decision on May 19, 2018.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Moreno vs. Pantonja at UFC 290 on Saturday, July 8.

Money line odds

Moreno: -190

Pantoja: +160