 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Volkanovksi vs. Rodriguez odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 290 featherweight title bout

Alexander Volkanovksi and Yair Rodriguez fight at featherweight in the main event of UFC 290 on Saturday, July 8. We break down the odds.

By DKNetworkStaff
MMA: UFC 284 Makhachev vs Volkanovski Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

UFC 290 is set to take place on Saturday, July 8, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are 14 bouts on the card between the main card, prelims, and early prelims. There is a Co: main event with a featherweight title bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez. The other is a featherweight title bout between Brandon Moreno and No.2 Alexandre Pantoja.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez at UFC 290 on July 8, 2023.

Money line odds

Volkanovski: -380
Rodriguez: +290

Round Total

Over 4.5: -110
Under 4.5: -120

Method of Victory

Volkanovski to win by KO/ TKO/ DQ : +165
Volkanovski to win by Submission: +1000
Volkanovski to win by Decision: +120
Draw: +5000
Rodriguez to Win by KO/ TKO/ DQ : +550
Rodriguez to win by Submission: +1400
Rodriguez to win by Decision: +1000

More From DraftKings Network