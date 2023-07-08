Volkanovksi vs. Rodriguez odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 290 featherweight title bout

UFC 290 is set to take place on Saturday, July 8, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are 14 bouts on the card between the main card, prelims, and early prelims. There is a Co: main event with a featherweight title bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez. The other is a featherweight title bout between Brandon Moreno and No.2 Alexandre Pantoja.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez at UFC 290 on July 8, 2023.

Money line odds

Volkanovski: -380

Rodriguez: +290

Round Total

Over 4.5: -110

Under 4.5: -120

Method of Victory

Volkanovski to win by KO/ TKO/ DQ : +165

Volkanovski to win by Submission: +1000

Volkanovski to win by Decision: +120

Draw: +5000

Rodriguez to Win by KO/ TKO/ DQ : +550

Rodriguez to win by Submission: +1400

Rodriguez to win by Decision: +1000