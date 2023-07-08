Volkanovksi vs. Rodriguez odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 290 featherweight title bout

UFC 290 is set to take place on Saturday, July 8, live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are 14 bouts on the card between the main card, prelims, and early prelims. There is a Co: main event with a featherweight title bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez. The other is a featherweight title bout between Brandon Moreno and No.2 Alexandre Pantoja.
Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez at UFC 290 on July 8, 2023.
Money line odds
Volkanovski: -380
Rodriguez: +290
Round Total
Over 4.5: -110
Under 4.5: -120
Method of Victory
Volkanovski to win by KO/ TKO/ DQ : +165
Volkanovski to win by Submission: +1000
Volkanovski to win by Decision: +120
Draw: +5000
Rodriguez to Win by KO/ TKO/ DQ : +550
Rodriguez to win by Submission: +1400
Rodriguez to win by Decision: +1000