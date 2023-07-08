NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Quaker State 400 race

NASCAR wraps up its second weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday with the Quaker State 400. The race runs at 7 p.m. ET on USA Network. The day prior, qualifying will settle the starting lineup at 5:35 p.m. on USA Network.

Atlanta qualifying is one-lap qualifying with two rounds to determine the starting lineup. The field is split in half for the first round with each driver getting one lap. The five fastest drivers in each group advance to the final round. Those ten fastest drivers each run a lap and the fastest claims the pole position.

Last year’s winner, Chase Elliott is the favorite to win the race with +900 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Busch follows at +1000 and Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano are next at +1200.

Here is the full entry list for the Quaker State 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.