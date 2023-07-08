 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Quaker State 400 race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s Quaker State 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, 2022 in Hampton, Georgia. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR wraps up its second weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday with the Quaker State 400. The race runs at 7 p.m. ET on USA Network. The day prior, qualifying will settle the starting lineup at 5:35 p.m. on USA Network.

Atlanta qualifying is one-lap qualifying with two rounds to determine the starting lineup. The field is split in half for the first round with each driver getting one lap. The five fastest drivers in each group advance to the final round. Those ten fastest drivers each run a lap and the fastest claims the pole position.

Last year’s winner, Chase Elliott is the favorite to win the race with +900 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Busch follows at +1000 and Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano are next at +1200.

Here is the full entry list for the Quaker State 400 Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Quaker State 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Cole Custer 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Austin Hill 62
35 Ty Dillon 77
36 B.J. McLeod 78
37 Daniel Suarez 99

