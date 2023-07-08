How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Quaker State 400 on TV and via live online stream

Race day is scheduled for Sunday, July 9 at 7 p.m. ET from Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Quaker State 400. Qualifying for the event will be held the day before at 5:35 p.m. ET.
Qualifying can be seen on USA Network and streamed on NBC Sports Live. As far as the format for qualifying, Group A will take one lap around the track, followed by Group B. The top five in both move on to the final round with one more lap, battling for pole position.
If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at NBC Sports Live. It will require a cable login with access to USA Network. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.
How to watch qualifying for the Quaker State 400
Date: Saturday, July 8
Time: 5:35 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: NBC Sports Live
Entry list
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Ross Chastain
|1
|2
|Austin Cindric
|2
|3
|Austin Dillon
|3
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|5
|Kyle Larson
|5
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|8
|Kyle Busch
|8
|9
|Chase Elliott
|9
|10
|Aric Almirola
|10
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|14
|J.J. Yeley
|15
|15
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|16
|Chris Buescher
|17
|17
|Martin Truex Jr
|19
|18
|Christopher Bell
|20
|19
|Harrison Burton
|21
|20
|Joey Logano
|22
|21
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|22
|William Byron
|24
|23
|Justin Haley
|31
|24
|Michael McDowell
|34
|25
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|26
|Ryan Preece
|41
|27
|Noah Gragson
|42
|28
|Erik Jones
|43
|29
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|30
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|47
|31
|Alex Bowman
|48
|32
|Cole Custer
|51
|33
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|34
|Austin Hill
|62
|35
|Ty Dillon
|77
|36
|B.J. McLeod
|78
|37
|Daniel Suarez
|99