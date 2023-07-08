How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Quaker State 400 on TV and via live online stream

Race day is scheduled for Sunday, July 9 at 7 p.m. ET from Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Quaker State 400. Qualifying for the event will be held the day before at 5:35 p.m. ET.

Qualifying can be seen on USA Network and streamed on NBC Sports Live. As far as the format for qualifying, Group A will take one lap around the track, followed by Group B. The top five in both move on to the final round with one more lap, battling for pole position.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at NBC Sports Live. It will require a cable login with access to USA Network. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Quaker State 400

Date: Saturday, July 8

Time: 5:35 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: NBC Sports Live

Entry list