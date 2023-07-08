 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Quaker State 400 on TV and via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s qualifying on Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

By Erik Buchinger
AUTO: JUL 10 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Race day is scheduled for Sunday, July 9 at 7 p.m. ET from Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Quaker State 400. Qualifying for the event will be held the day before at 5:35 p.m. ET.

Qualifying can be seen on USA Network and streamed on NBC Sports Live. As far as the format for qualifying, Group A will take one lap around the track, followed by Group B. The top five in both move on to the final round with one more lap, battling for pole position.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at NBC Sports Live. It will require a cable login with access to USA Network. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Quaker State 400

Date: Saturday, July 8
Time: 5:35 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: NBC Sports Live

Entry list

2023 Quaker State 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Cole Custer 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Austin Hill 62
35 Ty Dillon 77
36 B.J. McLeod 78
37 Daniel Suarez 99

More From DraftKings Network