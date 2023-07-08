NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Quaker State 400

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Atlanta, Georgia this weekend with events leading up to the Quaker State 400 on Sunday, July 9. Qualifying for race day will be held the day before from Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Qualifying will get started at 5:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on USA Network and streamed on NBC Sports Live.

The qualifying format features drives being separated into two groups. Group A will go around the track for one lap with Group B doing the same afterward. The top five in both groups advance to the final round for another lap to determine starting spots for Sunday’s race.

Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott are co-favorites to win the Quaker State 400 on Sunday with +1000 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re followed by Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano with +1200 odds with Brad Keselowski rounding out the top five at +1300.

Quaker State 400 entry list