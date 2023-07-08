 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying start time: What time is qualifying for Quaker State 400

We go over how you can watch the qualifying event for the NASCAR Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

By Erik Buchinger
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota / Save Mart 350 Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series will head to Atlanta, Georgia this weekend with events leading up to the Quaker State 400 on Sunday, July 9. Qualifying for race day will be held the day before from Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Qualifying will get started at 5:35 p.m. ET and can be seen on USA Network and streamed on NBC Sports Live.

The qualifying format features drives being separated into two groups. Group A will go around the track for one lap with Group B doing the same afterward. The top five in both groups advance to the final round for another lap to determine starting spots for Sunday’s race.

Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott are co-favorites to win the Quaker State 400 on Sunday with +1000 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. They’re followed by Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano with +1200 odds with Brad Keselowski rounding out the top five at +1300.

Quaker State 400 entry list

2023 Quaker State 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey LaJoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 J.J. Yeley 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Cole Custer 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Austin Hill 62
35 Ty Dillon 77
36 B.J. McLeod 78
37 Daniel Suarez 99

