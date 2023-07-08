Breaking down the weather forecast for Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR is back in Georgia for the second time this season. This weekend, the Cup Series and Xfinity Series will run their races at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Quaker State 400 runs on Sunday evening at 7 p.m. ET and the Alsco Uniforms 250 runs on Saturday evening at 8 p.m.

The weather in Atlanta this weekend will include thunderstorms in spots, but it’s unclear if it will get heavy enough to cause any delays. There’s currently some thunderstorms on both days, but the expectation is everything gets going on schedule.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Saturday, July 8

Hi 89°, Low 79°: Cloudy with thunderstorms in spots at 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Winds from the west at 6 mph with gusts of 9 mph.

4:05 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying

5:35 p.m. — Cup qualifying

8:00 p.m. — Alsco Uniforms 250, Xfinity Series

Sunday, July 9

Hi 83°, Low 77°: Cloudy with thunderstorms at 10 p.m. Winds from the west at 7 mph with gusts of 9 mph.

7:00 p.m. — Quaker State 400, Cup Series