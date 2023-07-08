What time is the 2023 Alsco Uniforms 250 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, July 8 with the Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race starts at 8 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports Live. The race is 163 laps and usually lasts around two hours.

This is the third running of this event, and races have finished in 2:18:59 in 2021 and 1:57:36 in 2022. The 2021 race was extended a bit due to overtime.

The betting favorite is Austin Hill with +350 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by Ty Gibbs (+750), Sheldon Creed (+850) and Justin Haley (+1100). Josh Berry and John Hunter Nemechek round out the top five in odds at +1200.

Hill won this race in 2022, and Kyle Busch was the winner of the 2021 running of the Alsco Uniforms 250.