What time is the 2023 Alsco Uniforms 250 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2023 Alsco Uniforms 250 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By Erik Buchinger
AUTO: JUL 09 NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, July 8 with the Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race starts at 8 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports Live. The race is 163 laps and usually lasts around two hours.

This is the third running of this event, and races have finished in 2:18:59 in 2021 and 1:57:36 in 2022. The 2021 race was extended a bit due to overtime.

The betting favorite is Austin Hill with +350 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by Ty Gibbs (+750), Sheldon Creed (+850) and Justin Haley (+1100). Josh Berry and John Hunter Nemechek round out the top five in odds at +1200.

Hill won this race in 2022, and Kyle Busch was the winner of the 2021 running of the Alsco Uniforms 250.

2023 Alsco Uniforms 250 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 2
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Garrett Smithley 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Mason Maggio 7
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Mason Massey 8
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Justin Haley 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Ty Gibbs 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Parker Chase 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Kyle Sieg 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 35
26 Kyle Weatherman 36
27 Joe Graf Jr 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Ryan Ellis 43
30 Greg Van Alst 44
31 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45
32 Parker Kligerman 48
33 Jeremy Clements 51
34 Akinori Ogata 53
35 Chad Finchum 66
36 Anthony Alfredo 78
37 Josh Bilicki 91
38 Josh Williams 92
39 Riley Herbst 98

