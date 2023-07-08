What time is the 2023 Alsco Uniforms 250 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, July 8 with the Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race starts at 8 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports Live. The race is 163 laps and usually lasts around two hours.
This is the third running of this event, and races have finished in 2:18:59 in 2021 and 1:57:36 in 2022. The 2021 race was extended a bit due to overtime.
The betting favorite is Austin Hill with +350 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by Ty Gibbs (+750), Sheldon Creed (+850) and Justin Haley (+1100). Josh Berry and John Hunter Nemechek round out the top five in odds at +1200.
Hill won this race in 2022, and Kyle Busch was the winner of the 2021 running of the Alsco Uniforms 250.
2023 Alsco Uniforms 250 entry list
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Cole Custer
|0
|2
|Sam Mayer
|1
|3
|Blaine Perkins
|2
|4
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|5
|Garrett Smithley
|4
|6
|Brennan Poole
|6
|7
|Mason Maggio
|7
|8
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|9
|Josh Berry
|8
|10
|Mason Massey
|8
|11
|Brandon Jones
|9
|12
|Justin Haley
|10
|13
|Daniel Hemric
|11
|14
|Chandler Smith
|16
|15
|Sammy Smith
|18
|16
|Ty Gibbs
|19
|17
|John H. Nemechek
|20
|18
|Austin Hill
|21
|19
|Parker Chase
|24
|20
|Brett Moffitt
|25
|21
|Kaz Grala
|26
|22
|Jeb Burton
|27
|23
|Kyle Sieg
|28
|24
|Parker Retzlaff
|31
|25
|35
|26
|Kyle Weatherman
|36
|27
|Joe Graf Jr
|38
|28
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|29
|Ryan Ellis
|43
|30
|Greg Van Alst
|44
|31
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|45
|32
|Parker Kligerman
|48
|33
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|34
|Akinori Ogata
|53
|35
|Chad Finchum
|66
|36
|Anthony Alfredo
|78
|37
|Josh Bilicki
|91
|38
|Josh Williams
|92
|39
|Riley Herbst
|98