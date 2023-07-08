 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Alsco Uniforms 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch Alsco Uniforms 250 of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

By Erik Buchinger
The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Atlanta this weekend for the Alsco Uniforms 250. The Atlanta Motor Speedway will host the event on Saturday, July 8. The race begins at 8 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network with the live stream available on NBC Sports Live.

The race is 163 laps around the 251-mile circuit. Austin Hill is the betting favorite to win this race with +350 odds, followed by Ty Gibbs (+750) and Sheldon Creed (+850).

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch the Alsco Uniforms 250

Date: Saturday, July 8
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: NBC Sports Live

Live streaming the Alsco Uniforms 250 on USA Network will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access NBC Sports Live, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Alsco Uniforms 250 starting lineup

2023 Alsco Uniforms 250 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 2
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Garrett Smithley 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Mason Maggio 7
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Mason Massey 8
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Justin Haley 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Ty Gibbs 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Parker Chase 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Kyle Sieg 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 35
26 Kyle Weatherman 36
27 Joe Graf Jr 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Ryan Ellis 43
30 Greg Van Alst 44
31 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45
32 Parker Kligerman 48
33 Jeremy Clements 51
34 Akinori Ogata 53
35 Chad Finchum 66
36 Anthony Alfredo 78
37 Josh Bilicki 91
38 Josh Williams 92
39 Riley Herbst 98

