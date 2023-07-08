How to watch Alsco Uniforms 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Atlanta this weekend for the Alsco Uniforms 250. The Atlanta Motor Speedway will host the event on Saturday, July 8. The race begins at 8 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network with the live stream available on NBC Sports Live.
The race is 163 laps around the 251-mile circuit. Austin Hill is the betting favorite to win this race with +350 odds, followed by Ty Gibbs (+750) and Sheldon Creed (+850).
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
How to watch the Alsco Uniforms 250
Date: Saturday, July 8
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: NBC Sports Live
Live streaming the Alsco Uniforms 250 on USA Network will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access NBC Sports Live, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
Alsco Uniforms 250 starting lineup
2023 Alsco Uniforms 250 entry list
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Cole Custer
|0
|2
|Sam Mayer
|1
|3
|Blaine Perkins
|2
|4
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|5
|Garrett Smithley
|4
|6
|Brennan Poole
|6
|7
|Mason Maggio
|7
|8
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|9
|Josh Berry
|8
|10
|Mason Massey
|8
|11
|Brandon Jones
|9
|12
|Justin Haley
|10
|13
|Daniel Hemric
|11
|14
|Chandler Smith
|16
|15
|Sammy Smith
|18
|16
|Ty Gibbs
|19
|17
|John H. Nemechek
|20
|18
|Austin Hill
|21
|19
|Parker Chase
|24
|20
|Brett Moffitt
|25
|21
|Kaz Grala
|26
|22
|Jeb Burton
|27
|23
|Kyle Sieg
|28
|24
|Parker Retzlaff
|31
|25
|35
|26
|Kyle Weatherman
|36
|27
|Joe Graf Jr
|38
|28
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|29
|Ryan Ellis
|43
|30
|Greg Van Alst
|44
|31
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|45
|32
|Parker Kligerman
|48
|33
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|34
|Akinori Ogata
|53
|35
|Chad Finchum
|66
|36
|Anthony Alfredo
|78
|37
|Josh Bilicki
|91
|38
|Josh Williams
|92
|39
|Riley Herbst
|98