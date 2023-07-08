 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Alsco Uniforms 250 Xfinity Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Alsco Uniforms 250 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 09, 2022 in Hampton, Georgia. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in Georgia this weekend for the Alsco Uniforms 250. The race is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The starting lineup will be settled ahead of the race, with qualifying running at 4:05 p.m. ET. Both events are airing on USA Network.

The lineup will be determined using single-car qualifying. It’s a light session in Atlanta, with each car getting one lap to run their fastest time. The fastest car will secure the pole position and the slowest car will start in the last position.

Last year’s winner, Austin Hill, heads into qualifying as the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +350 odds. Ty Gibbs follows at +750, and the top five is rounded out by Sheldon Creed (+850), Justin Haley (+1100), and Josh Berry and John H. Nemechek (both at +1200).

Here is the full entry list for the Alsco Uniforms 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Alsco Uniforms 250 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 2
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Garrett Smithley 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Mason Maggio 7
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Mason Massey 8
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Justin Haley 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Ty Gibbs 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Parker Chase 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Kyle Sieg 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 35
26 Kyle Weatherman 36
27 Joe Graf Jr 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Ryan Ellis 43
30 Greg Van Alst 44
31 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45
32 Parker Kligerman 48
33 Jeremy Clements 51
34 Akinori Ogata 53
35 Chad Finchum 66
36 Anthony Alfredo 78
37 Josh Bilicki 91
38 Josh Williams 92
39 Riley Herbst 98

