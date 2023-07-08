NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Alsco Uniforms 250 Xfinity Series race

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in Georgia this weekend for the Alsco Uniforms 250. The race is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The starting lineup will be settled ahead of the race, with qualifying running at 4:05 p.m. ET. Both events are airing on USA Network.

The lineup will be determined using single-car qualifying. It’s a light session in Atlanta, with each car getting one lap to run their fastest time. The fastest car will secure the pole position and the slowest car will start in the last position.

Last year’s winner, Austin Hill, heads into qualifying as the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +350 odds. Ty Gibbs follows at +750, and the top five is rounded out by Sheldon Creed (+850), Justin Haley (+1100), and Josh Berry and John H. Nemechek (both at +1200).

Here is the full entry list for the Alsco Uniforms 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.