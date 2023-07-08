 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alsco Uniforms 250 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series is in Atlanta for the 2023 Alsco Uniforms 250. We break down what to know about qualifying.

By Erik Buchinger
The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will get started on Saturday with the Alsco Uniforms 250. Before the race gets started at 8 p.m. ET, qualifying will get going at 4:05 p.m. ET. Both events can be seen on USA Network.

The qualifying format includes all cars going around the track once to determine starting position for the Alsco Uniforms 250.

Austin Hill is the betting favorite with +350 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook with Ty Gibbs (+750) and Sheldon Creed (+850) rounding out the top three.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at NBC Sports Live. It will require a cable login with access to USA Network. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.

How to watch qualifying for the Alsco Uniforms 250

Date: Saturday, July 8
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: NBC Sports Live

Entry list

2023 Alsco Uniforms 250 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 2
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Garrett Smithley 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Mason Maggio 7
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Mason Massey 8
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 Justin Haley 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Ty Gibbs 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Parker Chase 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Kyle Sieg 28
24 Parker Retzlaff 31
25 35
26 Kyle Weatherman 36
27 Joe Graf Jr 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Ryan Ellis 43
30 Greg Van Alst 44
31 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45
32 Parker Kligerman 48
33 Jeremy Clements 51
34 Akinori Ogata 53
35 Chad Finchum 66
36 Anthony Alfredo 78
37 Josh Bilicki 91
38 Josh Williams 92
39 Riley Herbst 98

