Alsco Uniforms 250 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will get started on Saturday with the Alsco Uniforms 250. Before the race gets started at 8 p.m. ET, qualifying will get going at 4:05 p.m. ET. Both events can be seen on USA Network.

The qualifying format includes all cars going around the track once to determine starting position for the Alsco Uniforms 250.

Austin Hill is the betting favorite with +350 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook with Ty Gibbs (+750) and Sheldon Creed (+850) rounding out the top three.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at NBC Sports Live. It will require a cable login with access to USA Network. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.

How to watch qualifying for the Alsco Uniforms 250

Date: Saturday, July 8

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: NBC Sports Live

Entry list