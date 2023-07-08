Alsco Uniforms 250 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series will get started on Saturday with the Alsco Uniforms 250. Before the race gets started at 8 p.m. ET, qualifying will get going at 4:05 p.m. ET. Both events can be seen on USA Network.
The qualifying format includes all cars going around the track once to determine starting position for the Alsco Uniforms 250.
Austin Hill is the betting favorite with +350 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook with Ty Gibbs (+750) and Sheldon Creed (+850) rounding out the top three.
If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Saturday, you can live stream it at NBC Sports Live. It will require a cable login with access to USA Network. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.
How to watch qualifying for the Alsco Uniforms 250
Date: Saturday, July 8
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: NBC Sports Live
Entry list
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Cole Custer
|0
|2
|Sam Mayer
|1
|3
|Blaine Perkins
|2
|4
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|5
|Garrett Smithley
|4
|6
|Brennan Poole
|6
|7
|Mason Maggio
|7
|8
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|9
|Josh Berry
|8
|10
|Mason Massey
|8
|11
|Brandon Jones
|9
|12
|Justin Haley
|10
|13
|Daniel Hemric
|11
|14
|Chandler Smith
|16
|15
|Sammy Smith
|18
|16
|Ty Gibbs
|19
|17
|John H. Nemechek
|20
|18
|Austin Hill
|21
|19
|Parker Chase
|24
|20
|Brett Moffitt
|25
|21
|Kaz Grala
|26
|22
|Jeb Burton
|27
|23
|Kyle Sieg
|28
|24
|Parker Retzlaff
|31
|25
|35
|26
|Kyle Weatherman
|36
|27
|Joe Graf Jr
|38
|28
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|29
|Ryan Ellis
|43
|30
|Greg Van Alst
|44
|31
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|45
|32
|Parker Kligerman
|48
|33
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|34
|Akinori Ogata
|53
|35
|Chad Finchum
|66
|36
|Anthony Alfredo
|78
|37
|Josh Bilicki
|91
|38
|Josh Williams
|92
|39
|Riley Herbst
|98