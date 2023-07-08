 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Truck race, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 of the 2023 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

By Teddy Ricketson
Parker Kligerman, driver of the #75 Haagen-Dazs Chevrolet, drives during practice for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Darlington Raceway on May 12, 2023 in Darlington, South Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Truck Series will be back in action on Saturday, July 8. The 2023 O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 will be held at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. The race starts early at 1:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. A live stream will be available on Fox Sports Live. This will be the 14th race of the Truck Series schedule, with only three races to go until the playoffs begin.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 is a relatively new race to the Truck Series schedule. The Xfinity and Cup Series will both be in Atlanta, while the Truck Series will run this race for the second time. Corey Heim picked up the pole position at qualifying on Friday for the second consecutive year. This event consists of 15 laps in Stage 1, 20 laps in Stage 2 and 32 laps in Stage 3. Parker Kligerman is the reigning winner and took the checkered flag in 2:19:24.

How to watch the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio

Date: Saturday, July 8
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Live streaming the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio race on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2023 O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Truck #
Pos. Driver Truck #
1 Corey Heim 11
2 Ty Majeski 98
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Christian Eckes 19
5 Grant Enfinger 23
6 Tanner Gray 15
7 Marco Andretti 7
8 William Sawalich 1
9 Jack Wood 51
10 Zane Smith 38
11 Carson Hocevar 42
12 Ben Rhodes 99
13 Tyler Ankrum 16
14 Matt DiBenedetto 25
15 Taylor Gray 17
16 Will Rodgers 02
17 Daniel Dye 43
18 Conor Daly 41
19 Rajah Caruth 24
20 Dean Thompson 5
21 Lawless Alan 45
22 Landen Lewis 4
23 Jake Garcia 35
24 Chase Purdy 4
25 Matt Crafton 88
26 Hailie Deegan 13
27 Austin Wayne Self 22
28 Dale Quarterley 46
29 Ryan Vargas 30
30 Matt Mills 20
31 Conner Jones 66
32 Bret Holmes 32
33 Josh Reaume 33
34 Timmy Hill 56
35 Spencer Boyd 12
36 Caleb Costner 34
37 Colby Howard 9
38 Stewart Friesen 52

