How to watch the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Truck race, via live stream

The Truck Series will be back in action on Saturday, July 8. The 2023 O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 will be held at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. The race starts early at 1:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. A live stream will be available on Fox Sports Live. This will be the 14th race of the Truck Series schedule, with only three races to go until the playoffs begin.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 is a relatively new race to the Truck Series schedule. The Xfinity and Cup Series will both be in Atlanta, while the Truck Series will run this race for the second time. Corey Heim picked up the pole position at qualifying on Friday for the second consecutive year. This event consists of 15 laps in Stage 1, 20 laps in Stage 2 and 32 laps in Stage 3. Parker Kligerman is the reigning winner and took the checkered flag in 2:19:24.

How to watch the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio

Date: Saturday, July 8

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Live streaming the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio race on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup