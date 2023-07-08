 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time is the 2023 British Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

If you’re wondering when F1’s British Grand Prix will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By Spencer Limbach
F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One is in England this weekend for the latest race. The British Grand Prix airs Sunday at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 52 laps at Silverstone Circuit in Silverstone, UK. The course is 5.9 km (3.67 mi) in length, which makes for a total race length of 306 km (190 mi).

Carlos Sainz Jr. won the British Grand Prix last year with a time of 2 hours 17 minutes and 50 seconds. Prior to that, Lewis Hamilton won in 2021 with a time of 1 hour 58 minutes and 23 seconds. Hamilton also won in 2020 with a time of 1 hour 28 minutes and 1 second.

Based on that, we can expect Sunday’s 2023 British Grand Prix to last somewhere around 1 hour and 30 minutes to 2 hours. This, of course, depends on delays before or during the race.

Despite never winning an F1 event at Silverstone (he was runner-up twice), DraftKings Sportsbook has Max Verstappen is favored to stand atop the podium this time around with -360 odds. His teammate, Sergio Perez, is next on the odds board at +700.

Lewis Hamilton, who has won a record-setting eight times at Silverstone, has +1100 to be the winner this year. Last year’s winner, Sainz Jr., has +2500 longshot odds to defend his British GP crown.

2023 British Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Nyck De Vries 21
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alexander Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

