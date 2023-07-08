 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live updates for F1 qualifying at the British Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to England for the British Grand Prix. We’ll update qualifying until we’ve got the full racing grid is set for Sunday’s race at Silverstone Circuit.

Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton drives during the qualifying session at the Silverstone motor racing circuit in Silverstone, central England on July 15, 2017 ahead of the British Formula One Grand Prix. Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Formula One racing has arrived in England this weekend for the British Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Silverstone Circuit, getting underway at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and at WatchESPN.

On Saturday morning, qualifying will take place, also at 10 a.m. and on ESPN2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 18 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen is the heavy favorite in the race and for qualifying at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed -360 to win his sixth straight race and -250 to claim his fifth straight pole. Sergio Perez is +900 to win the race and Lewis Hamilton is +1000. Perez, Charles Leclerc, and Carlos Sainz are all +800 to claim the pole.

Here is the full entry list for the British Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.

2023 British Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Nyck De Vries 21
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alexander Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

