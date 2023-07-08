Live updates for F1 qualifying at the British Grand Prix

Formula One racing has arrived in England this weekend for the British Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Silverstone Circuit, getting underway at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and at WatchESPN.

On Saturday morning, qualifying will take place, also at 10 a.m. and on ESPN2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 18 minutes will eliminate five drivers and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen is the heavy favorite in the race and for qualifying at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed -360 to win his sixth straight race and -250 to claim his fifth straight pole. Sergio Perez is +900 to win the race and Lewis Hamilton is +1000. Perez, Charles Leclerc, and Carlos Sainz are all +800 to claim the pole.

Here is the full entry list for the British Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.