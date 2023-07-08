How to watch F1 qualifying at the British Grand Prix on Saturday via live stream

Formula One racing is in England this weekend for the British Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 10 a.m. Saturday’s qualifying will air on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will have the same viewing options.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the British Grand Prix weekend.

F1 qualifying is held in three stages:

Q1 lasts 18 minutes: All 20 drivers will compete in Q1. Drivers can run as many laps as they would like and only their fastest time is counted. The five slowest drivers are eliminated from qualifying and will start at the back of the race field.

Q2 lasts 12 minutes: The remaining 15 drivers participate in Q2. The five slowest drivers are once again eliminated at the conclusion of this stage.

Q3 lasts 12 minutes: When this final stage is finished, the fastest driver will earn the pole position for the race and the remainder of the starting grid is determined.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Max Verstappen has the best odds (-300) to be the fastest qualifier. Charles Leclerc is next in line at +550 and Sergio Pérez follows at +1000.

Verstappen is also favored to win Sunday’s race while sporting -360 odds to make that happen. His teammate, Pérez, has +700 odds with Lewis Hamilton and Leclerc both at +1100 odds to win.

How to watch qualifying for the British Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, July 8

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list