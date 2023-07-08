 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch F1 qualifying at the British Grand Prix on Saturday via live stream

We go over how you can watch F1 qualifying for the British Grand Prix in England via live online stream.

By Spencer Limbach
F1 Grand Prix of Austria Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images

Formula One racing is in England this weekend for the British Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 10 a.m. Saturday’s qualifying will air on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will have the same viewing options.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the British Grand Prix weekend.

F1 qualifying is held in three stages:

Q1 lasts 18 minutes: All 20 drivers will compete in Q1. Drivers can run as many laps as they would like and only their fastest time is counted. The five slowest drivers are eliminated from qualifying and will start at the back of the race field.

Q2 lasts 12 minutes: The remaining 15 drivers participate in Q2. The five slowest drivers are once again eliminated at the conclusion of this stage.

Q3 lasts 12 minutes: When this final stage is finished, the fastest driver will earn the pole position for the race and the remainder of the starting grid is determined.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Max Verstappen has the best odds (-300) to be the fastest qualifier. Charles Leclerc is next in line at +550 and Sergio Pérez follows at +1000.

Verstappen is also favored to win Sunday’s race while sporting -360 odds to make that happen. His teammate, Pérez, has +700 odds with Lewis Hamilton and Leclerc both at +1100 odds to win.

How to watch qualifying for the British Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, July 8
Time: 10 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2023 British Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Nyck De Vries 21
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alexander Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

