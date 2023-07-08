 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for the British Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

F1 is back for the British Grand Prix in England. Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday and we run through some key details.

By Spencer Limbach
F1 Grand Prix of Austria Photo by Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

F1 is back in action this weekend at the Silverstone Circuit for the 2023 running of the British Grand Prix. The race is scheduled for Sunday, July 9 with qualifying taking place on Saturday.

This weekend will feature three practice sessions on Friday and Saturday before qualifying begins Saturday. There will be two practice sessions on Friday and one on Saturday morning before the qualifying event takes place.

F1 qualifying is held in three stages. All 20 drivers will compete in Q1, which lasts 18 minutes. Drivers can run as many laps as they would like and only their fastest time is counted. The five slowest drivers are eliminated from qualifying and will start at the back of the race field. The next stage of qualifying (Q2) will continue this process with the five slowest drivers again being eliminated. Q3 lasts 12 minutes, but no more drivers are eliminated. When this final stage is finished, the fastest driver will earn the pole position for the race, and the remainder of the starting grid is determined.

Max Verstappen has the best odds (-300) to be the fastest qualifier, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Charles Leclerc is next in line at +550 and Sergio Pérez follows at +1000.

How to watch qualifying for the British Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, July 8
Time: 10 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2023 British Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Nyck De Vries 21
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alexander Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

