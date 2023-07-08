Full list of tee times for Final Round of John Deere Classic on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 John Deere Classic, and Brendon Todd at -16 holds a one-shot lead heading into the final day over Alex Smalley, Denny McCarthy, and Adam Schenk.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, McCarthy and Todd at +360 are the co-favorites to take home the trophy from TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. Schenk checks in at +500, with Smalley the +550 choice to win. While this might not be the most glamorous event on the PGA TOUR, it does come with a full allocation of 500 FedEx Cup points, and a spot in the 2024 Masters and PGA Championship for the victor.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning, and Golf Channel will pick up their coverage from 1-3 p.m. ET. CBS takes over from 3-6 p.m., with PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ showing most shots from the opening of play for the day.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 John Deere Classic on Sunday.