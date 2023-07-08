Full list of tee times for Final Round of John Deere Classic on Sunday

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 John Deere Classic, and Brendon Todd at -16 holds a one-shot lead heading into the final day over Alex Smalley, Denny McCarthy, and Adam Schenk.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, McCarthy and Todd at +360 are the co-favorites to take home the trophy from TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. Schenk checks in at +500, with Smalley the +550 choice to win. While this might not be the most glamorous event on the PGA TOUR, it does come with a full allocation of 500 FedEx Cup points, and a spot in the 2024 Masters and PGA Championship for the victor.
The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning, and Golf Channel will pick up their coverage from 1-3 p.m. ET. CBS takes over from 3-6 p.m., with PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ showing most shots from the opening of play for the day.
Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 John Deere Classic on Sunday.
2023 John Deere Classic Round 4 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|7:55 AM
|Matt Kuchar
|8:00 AM
|Brandon Matthews
|Kramer Hickok
|8:10 AM
|Chris Stroud
|Cameron Champ
|8:20 AM
|Brian Stuard
|S.Y. Noh
|8:30 AM
|Andrew Novak
|Tyler Duncan
|8:40 AM
|Keith Mitchell
|Aaron Baddeley
|8:50 AM
|Andrew Landry
|Byeong Hun An
|9:00 AM
|Harry Higgs
|Geoff Ogilvy
|9:10 AM
|Russell Henley
|Russell Knox
|9:20 AM
|Austin Smotherman
|Harrison Endycott
|9:30 AM
|Gordon Sargent
|Matt NeSmith
|9:45 AM
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Nick Hardy
|9:55 AM
|Kevin Streelman
|Zach Johnson
|10:05 AM
|Chez Reavie
|Lanto Griffin
|10:15 AM
|Robert Streb
|Jim Herman
|10:25 AM
|Troy Merritt
|Seamus Power
|10:35 AM
|Cody Gribble
|James Hahn
|10:45 AM
|Jimmy Walker
|Akshay Bhatia
|10:55 AM
|MJ Daffue
|Richy Werenski
|11:05 AM
|Ludvig Aberg
|Eric Cole
|11:20 AM
|Stephan Jaeger
|Grayson Murray
|11:30 AM
|Chad Ramey
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|11:40 AM
|Tano Goya
|Jason Dufner
|11:50 AM
|Ryan Gerard
|Beau Hossler
|12:00 PM
|Nate Lashley
|Garrick Higgo
|12:10 PM
|Adam Svensson
|Kevin Yu
|12:20 PM
|Doug Ghim
|Davis Thompson
|12:30 PM
|Greyson Sigg
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|12:40 PM
|Cameron Young
|Sepp Straka
|12:55 PM
|Mark Hubbard
|William Mouw
|1:05 PM
|Lucas Glover
|Kevin Roy
|1:15 PM
|Chris Kirk
|J.T. Poston
|1:25 PM
|Peter Kuest
|Jonas Blixt
|1:35 PM
|Denny McCarthy
|Adam Schenk
|1:45 PM
|Brendon Todd
|Alex Smalley