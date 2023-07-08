 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Final Round of John Deere Classic on Sunday

The Final Round of the 2023 John Deere Classic tees off Sunday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. We have a full list of tee times.

Denny McCarthy of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the ninth green during the third round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 08, 2023 in Silvis, Illinois. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

We’re entering the final day of the 2023 John Deere Classic, and Brendon Todd at -16 holds a one-shot lead heading into the final day over Alex Smalley, Denny McCarthy, and Adam Schenk.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, McCarthy and Todd at +360 are the co-favorites to take home the trophy from TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. Schenk checks in at +500, with Smalley the +550 choice to win. While this might not be the most glamorous event on the PGA TOUR, it does come with a full allocation of 500 FedEx Cup points, and a spot in the 2024 Masters and PGA Championship for the victor.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning, and Golf Channel will pick up their coverage from 1-3 p.m. ET. CBS takes over from 3-6 p.m., with PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ showing most shots from the opening of play for the day.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the 2023 John Deere Classic on Sunday.

2023 John Deere Classic Round 4 Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
7:55 AM Matt Kuchar
8:00 AM Brandon Matthews Kramer Hickok
8:10 AM Chris Stroud Cameron Champ
8:20 AM Brian Stuard S.Y. Noh
8:30 AM Andrew Novak Tyler Duncan
8:40 AM Keith Mitchell Aaron Baddeley
8:50 AM Andrew Landry Byeong Hun An
9:00 AM Harry Higgs Geoff Ogilvy
9:10 AM Russell Henley Russell Knox
9:20 AM Austin Smotherman Harrison Endycott
9:30 AM Gordon Sargent Matt NeSmith
9:45 AM Satoshi Kodaira Nick Hardy
9:55 AM Kevin Streelman Zach Johnson
10:05 AM Chez Reavie Lanto Griffin
10:15 AM Robert Streb Jim Herman
10:25 AM Troy Merritt Seamus Power
10:35 AM Cody Gribble James Hahn
10:45 AM Jimmy Walker Akshay Bhatia
10:55 AM MJ Daffue Richy Werenski
11:05 AM Ludvig Aberg Eric Cole
11:20 AM Stephan Jaeger Grayson Murray
11:30 AM Chad Ramey Yuto Katsuragawa
11:40 AM Tano Goya Jason Dufner
11:50 AM Ryan Gerard Beau Hossler
12:00 PM Nate Lashley Garrick Higgo
12:10 PM Adam Svensson Kevin Yu
12:20 PM Doug Ghim Davis Thompson
12:30 PM Greyson Sigg Michael Thorbjornsen
12:40 PM Cameron Young Sepp Straka
12:55 PM Mark Hubbard William Mouw
1:05 PM Lucas Glover Kevin Roy
1:15 PM Chris Kirk J.T. Poston
1:25 PM Peter Kuest Jonas Blixt
1:35 PM Denny McCarthy Adam Schenk
1:45 PM Brendon Todd Alex Smalley

