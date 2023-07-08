When is the 2023 MLB Draft?

The 2023 MLB Draft is set to begin on Sunday, July 9, and carry through Tuesday, July 11 in Seattle. This is the second straight year that the event has coincided with the MLB All-Star Game.

Rounds 1 and 2 will take place on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN, MLB Network, and MLB.com. Rounds 3-10 will begin on Monday at 2 p.m. ET on MLB.com and Rounds 11-20 will begin on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET on MLB.com.

This year’s iteration is also slightly different in that the draft order for the first round was finalized via the inaugural MLB Draft Lottery. The Pittsburgh Pirates won that lottery and will thus pick first overall. The remaining rounds are ordered based on reverse standings and postseason success. The top five selections are as follows:

There’s no shortage of LSU Tigers trending to hear their names called early, with OF Dylan Crews and RHP Paul Skenes projected to go off the board within the first three picks — and possibly 1-2. Skenes had a resounding finish in the College World Series, being named Most Oustanding Player after finishing the year 12-2 with a 1.69 ERA through 122.2 innings, with 20 walks and 209 strikeouts.

Florida’s Wyatt Langford is another candidate to be a top-five pick as one of the best available college hitters in the draft class, having slashed .373/.498/.784 with 21 homers this past season.