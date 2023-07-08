What time does the 2023 MLB Futures Game start?

MLB All-Star Weekend in Seattle is underway, and the stars of tomorrow will descend upon T-Mobile Park on Saturday for the 2023 MLB Futures Game. The game will begin at 7 p.m. ET and will air on both MLB Network and Peacock.

2023 MLB Futures Game start time

First pitch: 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: Peacock

TV channel: MLB Network

Seattle Mariners play-by-play commentator Dave Sims will call the game on the telecast with analysts Yonder Alonso and Jonathan Mayo providing insight. Siera Santos and Caroline Pineda will be the reporters for the game.

This will be the 24th edition of the MLB Futures Game, as this unique showcase dates back to 1999. The game features 50 of the top Minor Leaguers in the sport and the two teams will be split up between American League and National League rosters. It was originally a U.S. vs. World format, but switched to AL vs. NL upon its return in 2021 following the cancellation of the 2020 game due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are some of the top prospects who will be partaking in the game, with overall rankings via MLB.com:

Jackson Holliday, SS, Baltimore Orioles (No. 1)

Jackson Chourio, OF, Milwaukee Brewers (No. 3)

Marcelo Mayer, SS, Boston Red Sox (No. 4)

James Wood, OF, Washington Nationals (No. 5)

Jordan Lawlar, SS, Arizona Diamondbacks (No. 6)

Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, Chicago Cubs (No. 9)

Jackson Merrill, SS, San Diego Padres (No. 11)

Kyle Harrison, LHP, San Francisco Giants (No. 13)

Junior Caminero, IF, Tampa Bay Rays (No. 16)

Noelvi Marte, IF, Cincinnati Reds (No. 18)