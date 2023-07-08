Wimbledon 2023: Women’s schedule, bracket, scores for Saturday, July 8

The third round for Wimbledon will continue on Saturday, July 8. The highest-seeded players in action will be #2 Aryna Sabalenka and #3 Elena Rybakina. The latter is the reigning women’s singles winner at Wimbledon. Last year’s runner-up, Ons Jabeur, will also be in action as she faces Bianca Andreescu.

No. 10 Barbora Krejcikova retired with an injury in the second round, but that shouldn’t lessen how well 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva has been playing. Prior to Krejcikova’s retirement, the teenager won the first set 6-3 and was up 4-0 in the second. Bianca Andreescu, Sorana Cirstea, and Anna Blinkova are all heading into the third round after beating a seeded opponent in the second round.

All scheduled times are tentative based on the length of preceding matches. Players grouped together will play on the same court.

Wimbledon schedule: Saturday, July 8

6 a.m. ET

Natalija Stevanovic vs. #9 Petra Kvitova

#13 Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Sorana Cirstea

Dalma Galfi vs. #21 Ekaterina Alexandrova

8 a.m. ET

Marta Kostyuk vs. #25 Madison Keys

9:30 a.m. ET

#22 Anastasia Potapova vs. Mirra Andreeva

10 a.m. ET

Anna Blinkova vs. #2 Aryna Sabalenka

10:30 a.m. ET

#6 Ons Jabeur vs. Bianca Andreescu

12 p.m. ET

Katie Boulter vs. #3 Elena Rybakina

Rybakina has the second-best overall odds to win the women’s singles Wimbledon championship at DraftKings Sportsbook. She’s installed at +400 and only trails No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek who has +150 odds. Sabalenka also has +400 odds, with Jabeur at +900.